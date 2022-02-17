Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Feb. 17, 2022 / 11:59 PM

MLB, union make little progress in latest bargaining session as lockout drags on

By Connor Grott

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The latest bargaining session between Major League Baseball and its players' union lasted just 15 minutes Thursday and resulted in little progress toward a new collective bargaining agreement, putting MLB's Opening Day in jeopardy.

League sources told ESPN, MLB Media and the Washington Post that MLB Players Association officials made a counterproposal during the session in response to the league's proposal that was made Saturday.

Advertisement

In the counteroffer, the MLBPA provided tweaks to its arbitration demands while asking the league for more money in a pre-arbitration bonus pool, according to the outlets.

Specifically, the union asked for 80% of players with two years of service time to enter the arbitration system -- lower than a previous request of 100%. Currently, 22% of second-year players -- also known as "Super 2s" -- enter arbitration.

RELATED MLB asks federal mediator to help in CBA discussions as lockout continues

Under the new proposal, 20% of second-year players would remain in pre-arbitration, but the MLBPA also raised its ask from $100 million to $115 million for the pre-arbitration bonus pool.

The union previously requested $100 million in the pool, but the MLBPA also wanted all players with two years of service time to reach arbitration.

Advertisement

Arbitration is just one significant issue that MLB and MLBPA officials need to resolve before an agreement can be reached.

RELATED MLB enters first lockout in 26 years

During Thursday's session, there was no discussion on other key issues such as luxury tax thresholds and rates, minimum salary, service time manipulation and playoff expansion.

The 15-minute meeting Thursday was the sixth negotiating session on core economic issues since the MLB lockout began in December. The sides met just one day after spring training workouts were scheduled to start.

The owners locked out the players on Dec. 2 after the previous collective bargaining agreement expired. With spring training games scheduled to begin Feb. 26, there is little chance that any games will take place in Arizona or Florida this month.

RELATED Washington Nationals great Ryan Zimmerman retires from baseball

Spring camps need to open in early March for the regular season to begin on time. The MLBPA told the league it was prepared to meet every day next week.

Latest Headlines

Washington Nationals great Ryan Zimmerman retires from baseball
MLB // 2 days ago
Washington Nationals great Ryan Zimmerman retires from baseball
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Washington Nationals great Ryan Zimmerman, who helped guide the club to its World Series title in 2019, announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Tuesday.
Former A's, Royals player Jeremy Giambi dies at 47
MLB // 1 week ago
Former A's, Royals player Jeremy Giambi dies at 47
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Former Major League Baseball player Jeremy Giambi, who spent six seasons in the majors, died Wednesday at the age of 47, it was announced.
Dodgers' Trevor Bauer won't face criminal charges after sexual assault allegations
MLB // 1 week ago
Dodgers' Trevor Bauer won't face criminal charges after sexual assault allegations
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will not face criminal charges related to the sexual assault allegations he has faced since last year, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said.
MLB asks federal mediator to help in CBA discussions as lockout continues
MLB // 2 weeks ago
MLB asks federal mediator to help in CBA discussions as lockout continues
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- With spring training nearing and lockout negotiations at a standstill, Major League Baseball has requested the assistance of a federal mediator to help resolve the labor issues between the league and the players' union.
Ex-Red Sox star David Ortiz elected to Hall of Fame; Bonds, Clemens shut out
MLB // 3 weeks ago
Ex-Red Sox star David Ortiz elected to Hall of Fame; Bonds, Clemens shut out
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was the lone player to gain entry into the Baseball Hall of Fame this year, while home run king Barry Bonds and seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens were shut out.
Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez dies at 28
MLB // 1 month ago
Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez dies at 28
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Jean Ramirez, a former MLB draft pick and the Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher since 2019, died unexpectedly, the Rays announced. He was 28.
MLB veteran pitcher Jon Lester retires after 16 seasons
MLB // 1 month ago
MLB veteran pitcher Jon Lester retires after 16 seasons
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Veteran pitcher Jon Lester announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Wednesday, ending a 16-year tenure which included three World Series titles, five All-Star selections and a no-hitter.
Rachel Balkovec becomes first female Minor League Baseball team manager
MLB // 1 month ago
Rachel Balkovec becomes first female Minor League Baseball team manager
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Former college softball catcher Rachel Balkovec will make history as the first woman to manage a team affiliated with Major League Baseball, taking over the Low-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, she confirmed.
MLB Network splits with reporter Ken Rosenthal after Manfred criticism
MLB // 1 month ago
MLB Network splits with reporter Ken Rosenthal after Manfred criticism
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- MLB Network will not to bring back longtime reporter Ken Rosenthal for the 2022 season, Rosenthal announced on Twitter. The move comes after Rosenthal wrote several articles critical of commissioner Rob Manfred.
Veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin retires from MLB after 15 seasons
MLB // 1 month ago
Veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin retires from MLB after 15 seasons
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Monday after 15 seasons.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kamila Valieva: Figure skater who took banned substance misses Top 3 in singles
Kamila Valieva: Figure skater who took banned substance misses Top 3 in singles
Rams' Matthew Stafford, wife Kelly to pay for photographer's hospital bills after fall
Rams' Matthew Stafford, wife Kelly to pay for photographer's hospital bills after fall
Kamila Valieva had three substances in system, reports say
Kamila Valieva had three substances in system, reports say
Kamila Valieva claimed failed drug test may be due to grandfather's heart medicine
Kamila Valieva claimed failed drug test may be due to grandfather's heart medicine
Mikaela Shiffrin disqualified for third time; Michelle Gisin wins Alpine combined gold
Mikaela Shiffrin disqualified for third time; Michelle Gisin wins Alpine combined gold
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement