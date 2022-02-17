MLB, union make little progress in latest bargaining session as lockout drags on

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The latest bargaining session between Major League Baseball and its players' union lasted just 15 minutes Thursday and resulted in little progress toward a new collective bargaining agreement, putting MLB's Opening Day in jeopardy.

League sources told ESPN, MLB Media and the Washington Post that MLB Players Association officials made a counterproposal during the session in response to the league's proposal that was made Saturday.

In the counteroffer, the MLBPA provided tweaks to its arbitration demands while asking the league for more money in a pre-arbitration bonus pool, according to the outlets.

Specifically, the union asked for 80% of players with two years of service time to enter the arbitration system -- lower than a previous request of 100%. Currently, 22% of second-year players -- also known as "Super 2s" -- enter arbitration.

Under the new proposal, 20% of second-year players would remain in pre-arbitration, but the MLBPA also raised its ask from $100 million to $115 million for the pre-arbitration bonus pool.

The union previously requested $100 million in the pool, but the MLBPA also wanted all players with two years of service time to reach arbitration.



Arbitration is just one significant issue that MLB and MLBPA officials need to resolve before an agreement can be reached.

During Thursday's session, there was no discussion on other key issues such as luxury tax thresholds and rates, minimum salary, service time manipulation and playoff expansion.

The 15-minute meeting Thursday was the sixth negotiating session on core economic issues since the MLB lockout began in December. The sides met just one day after spring training workouts were scheduled to start.

The owners locked out the players on Dec. 2 after the previous collective bargaining agreement expired. With spring training games scheduled to begin Feb. 26, there is little chance that any games will take place in Arizona or Florida this month.

Spring camps need to open in early March for the regular season to begin on time. The MLBPA told the league it was prepared to meet every day next week.