Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Jan. 12, 2022 / 10:07 AM

MLB veteran pitcher Jon Lester retires after 16 seasons

By Alex Butler
1/5
MLB veteran pitcher Jon Lester retires after 16 seasons
Former St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jon Lester, who announced his retirement Wednesday, spent most of his career with the Boston Red Sox. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Veteran pitcher Jon Lester announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Wednesday, ending a 16-year tenure which included three World Series titles, five All-Star selections and a no-hitter.

Lester told ESPN that his body can no longer handle the long professional baseball season. League sources confirmed Lester's retirement to the Boston Globe.

Advertisement

"It's kind of run its course," Lester told ESPN. "It's getting harder for me physically. The little things that come up throughout the year turned into bigger things that hinder your performance.

"I'd like to think I'm a halfway decent self-evaluator. I don't want someone else telling me I can't do this anymore. I want to be able to hand my jersey over and say, 'Thank you, it's been fun.' That's probably the biggest deciding factor."

RELATED MLB Network splits with reporter Ken Rosenthal after Manfred criticism

Lester, 38, spent last season with the Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals.

He spent Spring Training with the Nationals, but was traded to the Cardinals in July and became a free agent in November. The veteran left-handed pitcher went 7-6 with a 4.71 ERA in 28 starts in 2021.

Advertisement

Lester spent his first nine seasons with the Boston Red Sox. He also spent six seasons with the Chicago Cubs and part of one season with the Oakland Athletics.

RELATED Veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin retires from MLB after 15 seasons

He went 200-117 with a 3.66 ERA in 452 career appearances. Lester won a National League-best 18 wins and logged a 3.32 ERA in 32 starts in 2018 for the Cubs.

He finished second in National League Cy Young Award voting in 2016, when he went 19-5 with a career-low 2.44 ERA in 32 starts for the Cubs.

The pitcher helped the Cubs win a World Series and claimed 2016 NLCS MVP honors. He also won titles in 2007 and 2013 with the Red Sox. He threw his no-hitter for the Red Sox in 2008 in a start against the Kansas City Royals.

RELATED Mariners 3B Kyle Seager announces retirement

Latest Headlines

Rachel Balkovec becomes first female Minor League Baseball team manager
MLB // 2 days ago
Rachel Balkovec becomes first female Minor League Baseball team manager
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Former college softball catcher Rachel Balkovec will make history as the first woman to manage a team affiliated with Major League Baseball, taking over the Low-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, she confirmed.
MLB Network splits with reporter Ken Rosenthal after Manfred criticism
MLB // 1 week ago
MLB Network splits with reporter Ken Rosenthal after Manfred criticism
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- MLB Network will not to bring back longtime reporter Ken Rosenthal for the 2022 season, Rosenthal announced on Twitter. The move comes after Rosenthal wrote several articles critical of commissioner Rob Manfred.
Veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin retires from MLB after 15 seasons
MLB // 1 week ago
Veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin retires from MLB after 15 seasons
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Monday after 15 seasons.
Mariners 3B Kyle Seager announces retirement
MLB // 1 week ago
Mariners 3B Kyle Seager announces retirement
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Longtime Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager is retiring from baseball, he announced Wednesday on social media.
Buck Showalter introduced as New York Mets' new manager
MLB // 3 weeks ago
Buck Showalter introduced as New York Mets' new manager
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Former Baltimore Orioles skipper Buck Showalter was officially introduced as the New York Mets' next manager Tuesday.
Detroit Tigers first-base coach Kimera Bartee dies at 49
MLB // 3 weeks ago
Detroit Tigers first-base coach Kimera Bartee dies at 49
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Detroit Tigers first-base coach Kimera Bartee, who played six seasons in MLB, has died at the age of 49, the team announced.
Oakland A's to promote third-base coach Mark Kotsay to manager
MLB // 3 weeks ago
Oakland A's to promote third-base coach Mark Kotsay to manager
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Oakland Athletics are expected to hire third-base coach Mark Kotsay as their next manager.
MLB approves Justin Verlander's 2-year, $50M contract with Astros amid lockout
MLB // 4 weeks ago
MLB approves Justin Verlander's 2-year, $50M contract with Astros amid lockout
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Two-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander's two-year, $50 million contract with the Houston Astros received formal approval from MLB, even at a time when the league has locked out its players amid a labor dispute.
Clint Hurdle returns to Colorado Rockies as special assistant to general manager
MLB // 1 month ago
Clint Hurdle returns to Colorado Rockies as special assistant to general manager
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The Colorado Rockies brought back former manager Clint Hurdle to serve as a special assistant to general manager Bill Schmidt.
Ex-MLB All-Star Yasiel Puig signs $1M deal with KBO's Kiwoom Heroes
MLB // 1 month ago
Ex-MLB All-Star Yasiel Puig signs $1M deal with KBO's Kiwoom Heroes
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Former MLB All-Star Yasiel Puig signed a one-year, $1M contract to play for the Kiwoom Heroes, the Korean Baseball Organization team announced Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge reinstates Novak Djokovic's visa; star says he wants to play in Australian Open
Judge reinstates Novak Djokovic's visa; star says he wants to play in Australian Open
Tennis star Novak Djokovic admits making false statements on Australian travel document
Tennis star Novak Djokovic admits making false statements on Australian travel document
NFL draft prospect Jameson Williams wanted to return to title game despite injury
NFL draft prospect Jameson Williams wanted to return to title game despite injury
Georgia tops Alabama in College Football Playoff for 1st national title since 1980
Georgia tops Alabama in College Football Playoff for 1st national title since 1980
Seahawks RB Adrian Peterson plans 2022 return, considers coaching
Seahawks RB Adrian Peterson plans 2022 return, considers coaching
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement