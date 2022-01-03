Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Jan. 3, 2022 / 11:29 PM

Veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin retires from MLB after 15 seasons

By Connor Grott
Veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin retires from MLB after 15 seasons
Former Los Angeles Angels outfielder Cameron Maybin (L), shown April 7, 2017, played for 10 different teams during his MLB career. File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Monday after 15 seasons.

The 34-year-old Maybin played for 10 different teams during his MLB career. He captured a World Series title with the Houston Astros in 2017 after the club acquired him off waivers just one month before the postseason.

Advertisement

During Game 2 of the 2017 World Series, Maybin singled and stole second as a pinch-hitter in the 11th inning before coming around to score on George Springer's go-ahead home run that helped secure the win.

"Although my journey as a professional baseball player ends here with the announcement of my retirement, my work in this game is just getting started," Maybin said in a statement posted to Twitter. "I'm excited for what lies ahead, including my work with the Players Alliance in our effort to provide access and opportunity for the next generation of Black ballplayers."

Maybin, who appeared in nine games for the New York Mets this past season, also spent time with the Detroit Tigers, Miami Marlins, San Diego Padres, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels, Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs in his career.

Advertisement

Known for his speed and base-running, Maybin notched a career-best 40 stolen bases in 2011 for the Padres. He ended his career with a .254 batting average, 72 home runs, 354 RBIs and 187 stolen bases.

Read More

Mariners 3B Kyle Seager announces retirement Korean baseball team signs All-Star Na Sung-bum in record-tying deal MLB approves Justin Verlander's 2-year, $50M contract with Astros amid lockout

Latest Headlines

Mariners 3B Kyle Seager announces retirement
MLB // 5 days ago
Mariners 3B Kyle Seager announces retirement
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Longtime Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager is retiring from baseball, he announced Wednesday on social media.
Buck Showalter introduced as New York Mets' new manager
MLB // 1 week ago
Buck Showalter introduced as New York Mets' new manager
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Former Baltimore Orioles skipper Buck Showalter was officially introduced as the New York Mets' next manager Tuesday.
Detroit Tigers first-base coach Kimera Bartee dies at 49
MLB // 1 week ago
Detroit Tigers first-base coach Kimera Bartee dies at 49
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Detroit Tigers first-base coach Kimera Bartee, who played six seasons in MLB, has died at the age of 49, the team announced.
Oakland A's to promote third-base coach Mark Kotsay to manager
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Oakland A's to promote third-base coach Mark Kotsay to manager
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Oakland Athletics are expected to hire third-base coach Mark Kotsay as their next manager.
MLB approves Justin Verlander's 2-year, $50M contract with Astros amid lockout
MLB // 3 weeks ago
MLB approves Justin Verlander's 2-year, $50M contract with Astros amid lockout
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Two-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander's two-year, $50 million contract with the Houston Astros received formal approval from MLB, even at a time when the league has locked out its players amid a labor dispute.
Clint Hurdle returns to Colorado Rockies as special assistant to general manager
MLB // 3 weeks ago
Clint Hurdle returns to Colorado Rockies as special assistant to general manager
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The Colorado Rockies brought back former manager Clint Hurdle to serve as a special assistant to general manager Bill Schmidt.
Ex-MLB All-Star Yasiel Puig signs $1M deal with KBO's Kiwoom Heroes
MLB // 3 weeks ago
Ex-MLB All-Star Yasiel Puig signs $1M deal with KBO's Kiwoom Heroes
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Former MLB All-Star Yasiel Puig signed a one-year, $1M contract to play for the Kiwoom Heroes, the Korean Baseball Organization team announced Thursday.
Buck O'Neil, Minnie Minoso among six elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
MLB // 4 weeks ago
Buck O'Neil, Minnie Minoso among six elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Negro Leagues legends Buck O'Neil, Minnie Minoso and Bud Fowler were among six elected as part of the 2022 class for the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Hall of Fame president Josh Rawitch announced.
MLB enters first lockout in 26 years
MLB // 1 month ago
MLB enters first lockout in 26 years
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball and the MLB Players' Association failed to complete a new labor agreement before the expiration of the previous pact, leading team owners to enforce the first work stoppage since 1994-95.
Arizona Diamondbacks add MLB saves leader Mark Melancon to bullpen
MLB // 1 month ago
Arizona Diamondbacks add MLB saves leader Mark Melancon to bullpen
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The Arizona Diamondbacks signed right-handed reliever Mark Melancon to a two-year contract Wednesday, the team announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NFL: Gallup's torn ACL, Burrow's nicked knee among Week 17 injuries
NFL: Gallup's torn ACL, Burrow's nicked knee among Week 17 injuries
Rodgers, Packers crush Vikings, clinch top playoff seed
Rodgers, Packers crush Vikings, clinch top playoff seed
College football: Oklahoma Sooners QB Caleb Williams enters transfer portal
College football: Oklahoma Sooners QB Caleb Williams enters transfer portal
Fans unhurt after railing collapses in stands at Philadelphia-Washington game
Fans unhurt after railing collapses in stands at Philadelphia-Washington game
Buccaneers to attempt title defense without Antonio Brown after in-game outburst
Buccaneers to attempt title defense without Antonio Brown after in-game outburst
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement