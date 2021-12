Third baseman Kyle Seager of the Seattle Mariners spent his entire MLB career with the franchise. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Longtime Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager is retiring from baseball, he announced Wednesday on social media. "Today I'm announcing my retirement from Major League Baseball," Seager wrote in a statement posted to his wife's Instagram and Twitter accounts. Advertisement

"Thank you to all of my family, friends and fans for following me throughout my career. It's been a wonderful ride, but I am unbelievably excited for the next chapter of my life."

Seager, a 2014 All-Star selection, hit .251 with 242 home runs over his 11-year career. He joined the Mariners as a third-round pick in the 2009 MLB Draft.

Seager hit a career-low .212 with a career-hight 35 home runs in 2021. He signed a seven-year, $100 million contract extension with the Mariners in 2014.