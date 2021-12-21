Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Dec. 21, 2021 / 8:55 PM

Buck Showalter introduced as New York Mets' new manager

By Connor Grott
Buck Showalter introduced as New York Mets' new manager
Former Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter, shown April 20, 2016, last managed the club in 2018. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Former Baltimore Orioles skipper Buck Showalter was officially introduced as the New York Mets' next manager Tuesday.

Showalter, a three-time American League Manager of the Year, agreed to a three-year contract with the Mets on Saturday. He takes over for Luis Rojas, who was fired in October after back-to-back losing seasons at the helm of the club.

Advertisement

"The job description here isn't to be competitive or try to win more games than you lose. It's to be the last man standing," Showalter said Tuesday during his virtual news conference. "And not just once."

RELATED New York Mets part ways with manager Luis Rojas after two losing seasons

Showalter currently ranks 24th on MLB's all-time wins list for managers. He has managed three different clubs to the playoffs, though he has yet to capture a World Series championship.

Only current Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker and Gene Mauch have won more games without winning a World Series than Showalter, who started his career as a manager with the New York Yankees in 1992.

Advertisement

"It's not something that's going to define my life, but I can tell you this, it does wake me up every day now," Showalter said of winning a title.

RELATED Mets hire ex-Angels executive Billy Eppler as new general manager

Showalter becomes the fifth skipper of both the Yankees and Mets, joining Casey Stengel, Yogi Berra, Dallas Green and Joe Torre.

The 65-year-old Showalter also served as manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks (1998-2000) and Texas Rangers (2003-06). He joined the Orioles in 2010 and last managed the team in 2018.

RELATED Mets, pitcher Max Scherzer agree to MLB record $130M contract

Latest Headlines

Detroit Tigers first-base coach Kimera Bartee dies at 49
MLB // 1 hour ago
Detroit Tigers first-base coach Kimera Bartee dies at 49
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Detroit Tigers first-base coach Kimera Bartee, who played six seasons in MLB, has died at the age of 49, the team announced.
Oakland A's to promote third-base coach Mark Kotsay to manager
MLB // 23 hours ago
Oakland A's to promote third-base coach Mark Kotsay to manager
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Oakland Athletics are expected to hire third-base coach Mark Kotsay as their next manager.
MLB approves Justin Verlander's 2-year, $50M contract with Astros amid lockout
MLB // 1 week ago
MLB approves Justin Verlander's 2-year, $50M contract with Astros amid lockout
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Two-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander's two-year, $50 million contract with the Houston Astros received formal approval from MLB, even at a time when the league has locked out its players amid a labor dispute.
Clint Hurdle returns to Colorado Rockies as special assistant to general manager
MLB // 1 week ago
Clint Hurdle returns to Colorado Rockies as special assistant to general manager
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The Colorado Rockies brought back former manager Clint Hurdle to serve as a special assistant to general manager Bill Schmidt.
Ex-MLB All-Star Yasiel Puig signs $1M deal with KBO's Kiwoom Heroes
MLB // 1 week ago
Ex-MLB All-Star Yasiel Puig signs $1M deal with KBO's Kiwoom Heroes
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Former MLB All-Star Yasiel Puig signed a one-year, $1M contract to play for the Kiwoom Heroes, the Korean Baseball Organization team announced Thursday.
Buck O'Neil, Minnie Minoso among six elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Buck O'Neil, Minnie Minoso among six elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Negro Leagues legends Buck O'Neil, Minnie Minoso and Bud Fowler were among six elected as part of the 2022 class for the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Hall of Fame president Josh Rawitch announced.
MLB enters first lockout in 26 years
MLB // 2 weeks ago
MLB enters first lockout in 26 years
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball and the MLB Players' Association failed to complete a new labor agreement before the expiration of the previous pact, leading team owners to enforce the first work stoppage since 1994-95.
Arizona Diamondbacks add MLB saves leader Mark Melancon to bullpen
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Arizona Diamondbacks add MLB saves leader Mark Melancon to bullpen
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The Arizona Diamondbacks signed right-handed reliever Mark Melancon to a two-year contract Wednesday, the team announced.
LaMarr Hoyt, 1983 AL Cy Young Award winner with White Sox, dies at 66
MLB // 2 weeks ago
LaMarr Hoyt, 1983 AL Cy Young Award winner with White Sox, dies at 66
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- LaMarr Hoyt, who captured the 1983 American League Cy Young Award as a member of the Chicago White Sox, has died. He was 66.
All-Star shortstop Javier Baez agrees to 6-year, $140M deal with Detroit Tigers
MLB // 2 weeks ago
All-Star shortstop Javier Baez agrees to 6-year, $140M deal with Detroit Tigers
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The Detroit Tigers have reached an agreement on a multiyear contract with former Chicago Cubs and New York Mets star shortstop Javier Baez.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Taylor, Ekeler, Montgomery lead Week 16 fantasy football running back rankings
Taylor, Ekeler, Montgomery lead Week 16 fantasy football running back rankings
Fantasy football: Kupp, Adams, Chase top Week 16 wide receiver rankings
Fantasy football: Kupp, Adams, Chase top Week 16 wide receiver rankings
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Chris Godwin out for season with torn ACL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Chris Godwin out for season with torn ACL
Penalties, turnovers help Vikings beat Bears
Penalties, turnovers help Vikings beat Bears
Colts' Jonathan Taylor, Bucs' Tom Brady among first selections for 2022 Pro Bowl
Colts' Jonathan Taylor, Bucs' Tom Brady among first selections for 2022 Pro Bowl
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement