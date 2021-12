Oakland Athletics third-base coach Mark Kotsay (R), shown June 30, 2021, takes over for Bob Melvin, who left for the San Diego Padres' managerial job. File Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Oakland Athletics are expected to hire third-base coach Mark Kotsay as their next manager. ESPN, MLB Media and the San Francisco Chronicle reported the agreement between Kotsay and the A's on Monday. The club has yet to officially announce the hiring. Advertisement

Kotsay was the Athletics' third-base coach last season and previously served as a bench coach for the team. He is taking over for Bob Melvin, who left to manage the San Diego Padres earlier this off-season.

The 46-year-old Kotsay is a former Major League outfielder who played for seven different clubs, including the A's. He ended his career with 127 home runs, 720 RBIs and a .276 batting average.

Under Melvin, the small-market Athletics had a chance for a postseason berth last season. However, the club eventually gave way to the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox in the wild-card race.

The A's finished with an 86-76 record in the 2021 campaign, missing the wild-card round by six games.