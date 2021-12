Former Colorado Rockies manager Clint Hurdle, shown July 27, 2006, is the longest-tenured manager in team history. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The Colorado Rockies brought back former manager Clint Hurdle to serve as a special assistant to general manager Bill Schmidt. Hurdle, who managed the Rockies to a World Series appearance in 2007, will help with player development and the first-year player draft in his new role with the organization. Advertisement

"I've asked him to help us -- not only the players in the Minor Leagues, but also the staff," Schmidt told reporters. "I think he can bring a lot to the table for everybody and help me just, you know, help get us where we want to get going.

"I mean, he's Clint, right? He's upbeat. He has a lot of history with the Rockies back to when he first started and with the people who got involved. He can help us get better. That's why I asked. I was very happy that he wanted to join us, just helping people grow."

Hurdle remains the Rockies' longest-tenured manager in team history. He led the club to 534 wins over parts of eight seasons from 2002-09. The Rockies captured the National League pennant in 2007, going on to lose to the Boston Red Sox in four games in the World Series.

Advertisement

The 64-year-old Hurdle also managed the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2011-19. He was named NL Manager of the Year for the Pirates in 2013.

His 1,269 total wins as a manager rank 40th in MLB history.