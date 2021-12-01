LaMarr Hoyt, 1983 AL Cy Young Award winner with White Sox, dies at 66

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- LaMarr Hoyt, who captured the 1983 American League Cy Young Award as a member of the Chicago White Sox, has died. He was 66.

The White Sox announced the death of Hoyt on Wednesday. The team said the pitcher died Monday in his hometown of Columbia, S.C., following a lengthy illness.

"My dad passed away from cancer with me by his side early in the morning of [November] 29th," Hoyt's oldest son, Mathew, said. "He genuinely loved being a part of the White Sox organization, and I can say without a doubt those were the best years of his life.

"All he talked about in his final days was baseball, the White Sox and all of his former teammates."

"All he talked about in his final days was baseball, the White Sox and all of his former teammates."

Hoyt posted a 98-68 record and 3.99 ERA over eight years in the majors. He compiled 48 career complete games, including eight shutouts, and notched 10 saves.

The 6-foot-3 right-hander was named MVP of the 1985 MLB All-Star Game, pitching three innings of one-run ball in the National League's 6-1 win over the AL. That season with the San Diego Padres marked the only All-Star selection of Hoyt's career.

"My first impression of LaMarr was, 'Here is a pitcher.' He had average stuff but amazing command and tremendous confidence, and he never showed fear," White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. "We brought him up to the big leagues in 1979, and nothing bothered him.

"He had this impressive cool where he believed if he made his pitches, he would get hitters out. He faced teams multiple times in a season but could change up his looks and keep them off balance. What a great competitor."

The New York Yankees selected Hoyt in the fifth round of the 1973 amateur draft, but he never played for them in the majors. He was traded to the White Sox in April 1977.

Hoyt made his MLB debut two years later with two scoreless relief appearances for the White Sox. He became an integral part of the White Sox's rotation in 1982, leading the AL in wins while posting a 19-15 record and 3.53 ERA across 39 games (32 starts).

He followed up that 1982 campaign with the best season of his career. He went 24-10 with a 3.66 ERA over 36 starts for Chicago in 1983, guiding the club to a division title. He led the majors in victories and claimed the AL Cy Young Award that year.

Hoyt was eventually traded to San Diego after the 1984 season. He played two seasons for the Padres (1985-86) before his retirement.

