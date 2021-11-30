Pirates trade catcher Jacob Stallings to Marlins

1/5

Jacob Stallings, who joined the Miami Marlins on Monday in a trade, was one of the best defensive catchers in MLB in 2021. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The Miami Marlins acquired Gold Glove catcher Jacob Stallings in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for pitcher Zach Thompson and two prospects, the teams announced. The Marlins and Pirates announced the exchange Monday. The Marlins sent the Pirates minor leaguers Connor Scott and Kyle Nicolas as part of the four-player trade. Advertisement

Stallings, 31, hit .246 with a career-high eight home runs and eight RBIs in 112 games last season for the Pirates. The six-year veteran owns a .254 batting average with 17 home runs and 94 RBIs in 249 career MLB appearances.

The seventh-round pick in the 2012 MLB Draft made his MLB debut in 2016. He tied for the MLB lead with 21 defensive runs saved in 2021. He also was the only MLB catcher who did not allow a passed ball.

Stallings is eligible for arbitration this off-season.

Thompson, 28, went 3-7 with a 3.24 ERA in 26 appearances last season for the Marlins.

Nicolas, 22, was the Marlins' No. 16 prospect. The right-handed pitcher went 6-4 with a 4.18 ERA in 21 minor league appearances in 2021. He entered the league as a second-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft.

Scott, 22, was the Marlins' No. 23 prospect. The outfielder hit .276 with 10 home runs and 46 RBIs in 96 games last season for the High-A Beloit Snappers.

Six-year veteran Jorge Alfaro served as the Marlins' primary catcher in 2021. He hit .244 with four home runs and 30 RBIs in 92 appearances. Alfaro is eligible for arbitration this off-season and is a potential trade candidate.