MLB
Nov. 30, 2021 / 9:28 PM

Tampa Bay Rays trade All-Star 3B Joey Wendle to Miami Marlins

By Connor Grott
Tampa Bay Rays trade All-Star 3B Joey Wendle to Miami Marlins
Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Joey Wendle, shown April 9, 2021, spent the past four seasons with the Rays. He had a career-high 11 home runs this past season. File Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Rays traded All-Star third baseman Joey Wendle to the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, it was announced.

In return for Wendle, the Rays received 23-year-old outfield/third base prospect Kameron Misner from the Marlins.

Wendle spent the past four seasons in Tampa, recording a career-best 11 home runs to go with 54 RBIs and 73 runs scored over 136 games for the American League East champion Rays in 2021.

Misner, who was the No. 35 overall selection in the 2019 MLB Draft, split time between Single-A and Double-A this past season, compiling a .253 batting average with 12 home runs, 59 RBIs and 70 runs scored between the two levels.

To make room for Wendle on the 40-man roster, the Marlins designated outfielder Lewis Brinson for assignment.

Also Tuesday, Miami announced that veteran catcher Jorge Alfaro was traded to the San Diego Padres in exchange for a player to be named later. Alfaro had a .244 batting average with four home runs and 30 RBIs across 92 games this past season.

In addition to those trades, the Marlins completed the signing of right-hander Sandy Alcantara to a five-year contract. On Sunday, the sides reached an agreement on a deal worth $56 million.

Chicago White Sox re-signing veteran utility player Leury Garcia to 3-year deal Pirates trade catcher Jacob Stallings to Marlins AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray joining Mariners on 5-year, $115M deal

