Nov. 30, 2021 / 10:42 PM

All-Star shortstop Javier Baez agrees to 6-year, $140M deal with Detroit Tigers

By Connor Grott
All-Star shortstop Javier Baez agrees to 6-year, $140M deal with Detroit Tigers
Former Chicago Cubs and New York Mets shortstop Javier Baez, shown May 27, 2021, had a .265 batting average with 31 home runs and 87 RBIs this past season. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The Detroit Tigers have reached an agreement on a multiyear contract with former Chicago Cubs and New York Mets star shortstop Javier Baez.

League sources told ESPN, MLB Media and The Athletic on Tuesday that Baez is signing a six-year, $140 million deal with the Tigers. According to the outlets, the pact also includes an opt-out clause after the second season.

The Tigers have yet to confirm the agreement, which is pending a physical. Once the contract is finalized, it will be the second-largest free-agent deal in franchise history -- trailing only Prince Fielder's nine-year, $214 million pact with Detroit in January 2012.

Baez, a two-time All-Star selection, had a .265 batting average with 31 home runs, 87 RBIs and 18 steals this past season, though he struck out a league-high 184 times. He spent the first half of the 2021 campaign with the Cubs before being traded to the Mets in late July.

The 28-year-old Baez also brings Gold Glove defense to the Tigers' infield. He captured a Gold Glove Award in the 2020 season for the Cubs.

In 862 career games with the Cubs and Mets, Baez has compiled a .264 batting average with 149 home runs, 465 RBIs, 81 stolen bases, 19 triples and 451 runs scored.

The Tigers had been searching for their shortstop of the future since they posted a 77-85 record last season, finishing third in the American League Central division behind the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox.

