Chicago White Sox utilityman Leury Garcia, shown May 4, 2019, has been with the club since 2013. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The Chicago White Sox are re-signing free agent utilityman Leury Garcia to a multiyear contract. League sources told ESPN, MLB Media and The Athletic on Tuesday that Garcia agreed to a three-year deal to return to the White Sox. The team has yet to confirm the agreement, which is pending a physical. Advertisement

Seeking a return to the playoffs in 2022, the White Sox opted to bring back Garcia, who was the longest-tenured player on the team. The 30-year-old veteran was utilized as a super utility player last season for Chicago, appearing in 65 games in the outfield, 36 at second base, 19 at shortstop and 11 at third base.

Garcia recorded a .267 batting average with five home runs and a career-best 54 RBIs in 415 at-bats for the White Sox in 2021. He also drew a career-high 41 walks and equaled his career mark in triples (four).

The switch hitter has served as one of the leaders on the White Sox, who have reached the postseason in each of the past two seasons. Garcia has been with the club since 2013.

Advertisement

In 606 career games with the Texas Rangers and White Sox, Garcia has compiled a .259 batting average with 31 home runs, 181 RBIs, 62 stolen bases and 15 triples.