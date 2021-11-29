Trending
MLB
Nov. 29, 2021 / 8:50 PM

Rangers signing ex-Dodgers SS Corey Seager to 10-year, $325M deal

By Connor Grott
Former Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager, shown Oct. 19, 2021, had a .306 batting average with 16 home runs and 57 RBIs last season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Former Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop and prized free agent Corey Seager has agreed to a 10-year contract to join the Texas Rangers.

League sources told ESPN, MLB Media and the Dallas Morning News on Monday that Seager's 10-year deal is worth $325 million. The Rangers have yet to confirm the agreement, which includes a limited no-trade clause.

The Rangers, hoping to return to prominence after five straight losing seasons, have now committed $556 million to three players in a span of hours. Seager's pact came just one day after Texas signed second baseman Marcus Semien to a seven-year, $175 million contract and right-hander Jon Gray to a four-year, $56 million deal.

Seager will be reunited with Rangers manager Chris Woodward, who spent three seasons as the Dodgers' third-base coach before the Rangers hired him in November 2018. Seager also will return to Texas' Globe Life Park, where he was named National League Championship Series MVP during the 2020 postseason.

The 27-year-old Seager compiled a .295 batting average with 100 home runs over 609 games from 2016-21 in Los Angeles and established himself as one of baseball's top offensive shortstops, but he also missed extended time on multiple occasions due to injuries.

Seager underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in May 2018, then had arthroscopic hip surgery three months later. The slugging infielder returned to form during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when he batted .307 with 15 home runs and 41 RBIs in 52 regular-season games.

That same year, Seager won the MVP award for both the NLCS and World Series, batting a combined .347 while helping the Dodgers capture their first championship in 32 years.

Seager got off to a sluggish start in the 2021 campaign, recording a .265 batting average through 36 games. He then fractured his right hand on a hit by pitch in May and missed about 11 weeks.

Shortly after his return in late July, Seager started to turn his season around, ultimately finishing with a .306 batting average, 16 home runs and 57 RBIs across 95 games.

