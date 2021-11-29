Trending
MLB
Nov. 29, 2021

AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray joining Mariners on 5-year, $115M deal

By Connor Grott
AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray joining Mariners on 5-year, $115M deal
Former Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Robbie Ray, shown July 12, 2019, will join a Seattle Mariners pitching staff that already includes Marco Gonzales, Chris Flexen and Logan Gilbert. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray has agreed to a multiyear contract with the Seattle Mariners.

League sources told ESPN, MLB Media and USA Today Sports on Monday that Ray is signing a five-year, $115 million deal with the Mariners. According to the outlets, the pact contains a full no-trade clause and an opt-out after the third season.

Ray also will receive an assignment bonus if he's traded after the first two years and doesn't opt out. The Mariners have yet to confirm the agreement, which is pending a physical.

The 30-year-old Ray joins a Mariners pitching staff that already includes Marco Gonzales, Chris Flexen and Logan Gilbert in the rotation.

Ray went from one of the worst starting pitchers in the majors last year to the best in the American League this past season. He captured AL Cy Young honors after posting a 13-7 record and 2.84 ERA for the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 2017 All-Star selection led the AL in ERA, innings pitched, strikeouts and WHIP in 2021. His stellar production came after a rough 2020 season in which he posted a 6.62 ERA and led the majors with 45 walks in 51 2/3 innings between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Blue Jays.

Toronto will receive draft-pick compensation as Ray turned down the Blue Jays' qualifying offer earlier this month. The Blue Jays moved to replace Ray in their rotation Sunday, when right-hander Kevin Gausman agreed to a five-year, $110 million pact with the club.

Ray has compiled a 62-58 record and 4.00 ERA in 193 career appearances (189 starts) for the Detroit Tigers, D-Backs and Blue Jays.

