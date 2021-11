1/3

Former New York Yankees starting pitcher Corey Kluber agreed to a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber will join the Tampa Bay Rays pitching rotation in 2022. Sources told MLB.com, The Athletic and the New York Post on Sunday that the free agent pitcher agreed to a one-year, $8 million contract with the franchise. Advertisement

Kluber, 35, went 5-3 with a 3.83 ERA in 16 starts last season for the New York Yankees. The three-time All-Star signed a one-year deal with the Yankees last offseason.

Kluber spent his first nine seasons with the Cleveland Indians. The Indians traded Kluber to the Texas Rangers in 2019.

The 11-year veteran is 103-61 with a 3.19 ERA in 225 career appearances. Kluber led MLB with 18 wins and a 2.25 ERA in 2017. He also led the American League with 18 wins in 2014.

Kluber threw a no-hitter against the Texas Rangers on May 19, but landed on the injured list the same month due to a right shoulder strain. He returned to the field in August.

Shane McClanahan, Shane Baz, Drew Rasmussen and Luis Patino are expected to join Kluber in the Rays starting rotation in 2022.