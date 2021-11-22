Anthony DeSclafani returns to San Francisco Giants on 3-year, $36M contract

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani, shown Oct. 12, 2021, posted a 13-7 record and 3.17 ERA over 167 2/3 innings this past season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The San Francisco Giants re-signed veteran right-hander Anthony DeSclafani to a three-year, $36 million contract Monday, the team announced. DeSclafani turned in the best season of his MLB career in 2021 after signing a one-year, $6 million deal with the Giants in December 2020. He posted a 13-7 record and 3.17 ERA over 167 2/3 innings during his first season in San Francisco. Advertisement

The 31-year-old DeSclafani also tied for the Major League lead with two shutouts for the Giants, who won a franchise-record 107 games and captured the National League West crown.

The Giants recently declined to extend DeSclafani a qualifying offer, opting instead to negotiate a multiyear pact with him.

"He obviously had a really nice year for us," Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi told reporters Monday. "You know, beyond his individual stats, we were 21-10 in games that he started. So the team had a lot of success when he took the ball, which obviously is of the ultimate importance.

"His interest was in doing a multiyear deal, and we actually think we're going to get a sort of really comfortable and secure pitcher in Anthony now that he's on a multiyear deal. So it just seemed like [a multiyear contract] was the best fit for both parties."

Before joining the Giants prior to the 2021 season, DeSclafani spent the past six years with the Cincinnati Reds (2015-20). He made his MLB debut with the Miami Marlins in 2014.

DeSclafani has made 156 career appearances (146 starts) for the Marlins, Reds and Giants, compiling a 50-46 record and 4.06 ERA across 824 innings pitched.