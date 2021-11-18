Trending
MLB
Nov. 18, 2021 / 11:52 PM

Mets hire ex-Angels executive Billy Eppler as new general manager

By Connor Grott
Former Los Angeles Angels general manager Billy Eppler (C), shown July 2, 2019, received a four-year contract from the New York Mets. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The New York Mets announced Thursday that former Los Angeles Angels executive Billy Eppler was hired as the organization's new general manager.

Eppler received a four-year contract to become the Mets' fifth head of baseball operations in the past 13 months. The team is scheduled to officially introduce him Friday during a virtual news conference.

"Billy has the experience, character and respect of the baseball community that will allow him to attract the players and front office talent to lead the Mets forward," team owner Steve Cohen said. "He is a leader who has worked in two of baseball's biggest markets and his talents and personality will move us closer to my goal of sustained success."

The 46-year-old Eppler was fired as general manager of the Angels in September 2020 after five unsuccessful seasons in Los Angeles. He oversaw five consecutive losing campaigns, with the Angels posting a 332-376 record under three managers in that span.

Despite the team's subpar efforts on the field, Eppler did help land multiple prized players for the Angels. He lured two-way superstar and 2021 American League MVP Shohei Ohtani to Los Angeles and signed free-agent third baseman Anthony Rendon to a seven-year, $245 million contract.

Eppler also played a key role in signing nine-time All-Star selection and three-time AL MVP Mike Trout to a record 12-year, $426.5 million deal.

In New York, Eppler will be tasked with pulling off similar feats for the Mets, who have 11 players who became free agents and remain unsigned. That group includes infielder Javier Baez, starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and outfielder Michael Conforto.

"I'm so thankful to Steve and Sandy [Alderson] for what I consider an opportunity of a lifetime," Eppler said in a statement. "We have a lot of work to do and will systematically begin to work toward our goal of building a perennial winner."

Before joining the Angels, Eppler worked in the rival New York Yankees' front office. He was director of professional scouting from 2006-11 before serving as an assistant general manager under Brian Cashman from 2012-14.

Eppler replaces Alderson, who had been running the Mets' baseball operations since acting GM Zack Scott was placed on paid leave following his arrest in August on charges of drunken driving. The Mets fired Scott earlier this month.

