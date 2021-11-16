Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Nov. 16, 2021 / 7:37 PM

Fenway Sports Group nearing deal to purchase NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins

By Connor Grott
Fenway Sports Group nearing deal to purchase NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins
Billionaire John Henry, shown June 29, 2019, is the principal owner of Fenway Sports Group, which has a portfolio that includes English Premier League soccer club Liverpool, MLB's Boston Red Sox and NASCAR's Roush Fenway Racing. File Photo by Mark Thomas/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Fenway Sports Group, the holding company that owns MLB's Boston Red Sox, is nearing a deal to purchase a controlling stake in the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins.

Sources told ESPN, Sportico and the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday that Fenway Sports Group is in advanced discussions to buy the hockey team and a deal could be finalized later this week. According to the outlets, the FSG board will vote to approve the agreement Thursday.

Advertisement

The agreement needs to be approved by the Fenway Sports Group board before the deal moves to the NHL for approval. The league's board of governors must sign off on any potential sale.

Billionaire John Henry is the principal owner of Fenway Sports Group, which has a portfolio that includes English Premier League soccer club Liverpool, the Red Sox and NASCAR's Roush Fenway Racing. FSG also owns real estate, including the Red Sox's Fenway Park.

RELATED Cleveland Guardians settle lawsuit with roller derby team, will keep name

Ron Burkle and former NHL star Mario Lemieux have been the Penguins' majority owners since 1999. The NHL franchise was on the verge of bankruptcy that year when Lemieux and Burkle headed a group that purchased the club for a reported $107 million.

Advertisement

Lemieux and Burkle played an instrumental role in securing a new arena in Pittsburgh, which fended off possible relocation for the team. Since then, the Penguins have rediscovered success on the ice, capturing three Stanley Cups and four conference championships.

ESPN reported that Lemieux is expected to retain a minority stake in the Penguins if a sale goes through.

RELATED Julio Lugo, shortstop for Red Sox's 2007 championship team, dies at 45

The Penguins ($845 million) are the NHL's 15th most valuable team, according to recent valuations by Sportico. The average NHL club is valued at $934 million, and the combined market value of all 32 teams is $30 billion.

RELATED Reds' Jonathan India, Rays' Randy Arozarena earn Rookie of the Year awards

Latest Headlines

Noah Syndergaard to leave New York Mets, sign with Los Angeles Angels
MLB // 3 minutes ago
Noah Syndergaard to leave New York Mets, sign with Los Angeles Angels
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Right-handed starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard has agreed to a short-term contract with the Los Angeles Angels.
Cleveland Guardians settle lawsuit with roller derby team, will keep name
MLB // 9 hours ago
Cleveland Guardians settle lawsuit with roller derby team, will keep name
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Guardians settled a lawsuit with a local roller derby team for the rights to use the name Guardians, the parties announced Tuesday in a joint statement.
Reds' Jonathan India, Rays' Randy Arozarena earn Rookie of the Year awards
MLB // 22 hours ago
Reds' Jonathan India, Rays' Randy Arozarena earn Rookie of the Year awards
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India was named the National League Rookie of the Year on Monday, while Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena captured the same award in the American League.
Julio Lugo, shortstop for Red Sox's 2007 championship team, dies at 45
MLB // 23 hours ago
Julio Lugo, shortstop for Red Sox's 2007 championship team, dies at 45
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Julio Lugo, who was the shortstop for the Boston Red Sox's 2007 World Series championship team, has died, the team announced Monday. He was 45.
Tigers, ex-Red Sox LHP Eduardo Rodriguez agree to $77M deal
MLB // 1 day ago
Tigers, ex-Red Sox LHP Eduardo Rodriguez agree to $77M deal
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The Detroit Tigers and left-handed starter Eduardo Rodriguez agreed to a five-year deal Monday, taking one of the best free agent pitchers off the market.
San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler signs extension through 2024
MLB // 3 days ago
San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler signs extension through 2024
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler was rewarded with a multiyear contract extension after guiding the team to a franchise-best 107 wins and the National League West crown in 2021.
White Sox's Liam Hendriks, Brewers' Josh Hader claim top reliever honors
MLB // 5 days ago
White Sox's Liam Hendriks, Brewers' Josh Hader claim top reliever honors
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks and Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader were named the top relievers of the 2021 season Wednesday.
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker to return for 2022 season
MLB // 1 week ago
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker to return for 2022 season
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- The Houston Astros are bringing back manager Dusty Baker on a one-year deal for the 2022 season, the team announced Friday.
Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos exercises opt-out clause, to enter free agency
MLB // 1 week ago
Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos exercises opt-out clause, to enter free agency
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Reds star outfielder Nick Castellanos exercised the opt-out clause in his contract and will enter free agency this off-season, the team announced.
Giants catcher Buster Posey to retire from MLB
MLB // 1 week ago
Giants catcher Buster Posey to retire from MLB
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Longtime San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey, who hit .304 and helped his team win a division title in 2021, plans to retire from baseball.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Duke basketball's Banchero, Coach Krzyzewski's grandson face DWI-related charges
Duke basketball's Banchero, Coach Krzyzewski's grandson face DWI-related charges
Deion Sanders calls Jackson State players 'idiots,' sorry for postgame celebration
Deion Sanders calls Jackson State players 'idiots,' sorry for postgame celebration
College football: Virginia Tech splits with coach Justin Fuente
College football: Virginia Tech splits with coach Justin Fuente
Pittsburgh Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick lands on COVID-19 list
Pittsburgh Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick lands on COVID-19 list
Julio Lugo, shortstop for Red Sox's 2007 championship team, dies at 45
Julio Lugo, shortstop for Red Sox's 2007 championship team, dies at 45
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement