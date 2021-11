San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler, shown Sept. 19, 2021, guided the Giants to a franchise-best 107 wins this past season. File Photo by George Nikitin/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler was named the National League Manager of the Year on Tuesday, while Tampa Bay Rays skipper Kevin Cash earned American League Manager of the Year honors. Kapler, who guided the Giants to a franchise-best 107 wins this past season, received 28 of 30 first-place votes in balloting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America. He became just the second Giants manager to capture the award. Advertisement

The 46-year-old Kapler beat out Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell and Mike Shildt of the St. Louis Cardinals for the honor. Atlanta Braves skipper Brian Snitker, who led his team to a World Series title in 2021, and Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers were the other managers to receive votes.

Cash, meanwhile, guided the cash-strapped Rays to a second straight division title to claim his second consecutive AL Manager of the Year Award.

The 43-year-old Cash received 19 of 30 first-place votes to edge Scott Servais of the Seattle Mariners and Charlie Montoyo of the Toronto Blue Jays for the award. Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker and Alex Cora of the Boston Red Sox also garnered first-place votes.

Cash became the first skipper to win AL Manager of the Year in consecutive seasons. Former Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox took NL honors in 2004-05.