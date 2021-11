Former Boston Red Sox shortstop Julio Lugo, shown April 26, 2007, played for seven teams over his 12-year MLB career. File Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Julio Lugo, who was the shortstop for the Boston Red Sox's 2007 World Series championship team, has died, the team announced Monday. He was 45. Lugo's family told ESPN and Dominican Republic newspaper Diario Libre that the former MLB infielder died of a heart attack. According to the outlets, Lugo went into cardiac arrest as he was traveling home from a workout at a gym in Santo Domingo. Advertisement

Lugo, who played for seven teams across his 12-year Major League career, had a .269 batting average with 80 home runs and 475 RBIs. He spent time with the Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals, Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves and Red Sox in a career that spanned from 2000-11.

The Dominican Republic native batted .385 during the Red Sox's World Series sweep of the Colorado Rockies in 2007.

Advertisement The Red Sox mourn the loss of former shortstop and 2007 World Series Champion Julio Lugo. We send our thoughts and love to the Lugo family. pic.twitter.com/CBtKLitXMf— Red Sox (@RedSox) November 15, 2021

Lugo's best stretch at the plate came during his stint with the Rays from 2003-06, when he recorded a .287 batting average with a .350 on-base percentage and .421 slugging percentage.

Lugo played his final MLB season with the Braves in 2011. He briefly came out of retirement and played for the Peoria Explorers of the independent Freedom Pro League in 2013 before stepping away from the diamond.