1/5

Starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez ended his period in free agency Monday when he agreed to a five-year contract with the Detroit Tigers. File Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The Detroit Tigers and left-handed starter Eduardo Rodriguez agreed to a five-year deal Monday, taking one of the best free agent pitchers off the market. Sources told MLB.com, ESPN and The Athletic that the pact is worth at least $77 million. The deal features a no-trade clause and performances bonuses. Advertisement

Rodriguez, 28, went 13-8 last season with a 4.74 ERA in 32 appearances for the Boston Red Sox. He missed the 2020 campaign due to a COVID-19 diagnosis and battle with myocarditis, a heart issue and side effect of COVID-19.

He went 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA in a league-high 34 starts in 2019 for the Red Sox. Rodriguez has a 4.16 career ERA and a 64-39 record as a starter over six seasons.

Rodriguez started his MLB career in 2010 as an amateur free agent signing by the Baltimore Orioles. The Valencia, Venezuela native joined the Red Sox in 2014 as part of a trade, which sent two-time All-Star pitcher Andrew Miller to Baltimore.