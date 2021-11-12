Trending
MLB
Nov. 12, 2021 / 8:28 PM

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler signs extension through 2024

By Connor Grott
San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler signs extension through 2024
San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler, shown Oct. 11, 2021, guided his club to a 107-55 record and division crown this past season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler was rewarded with a multiyear contract extension after guiding the team to a franchise-best 107 wins and the National League West crown in 2021.

Kapler's two-year extension, which was announced Friday, runs through the 2024 season. The 46-year-old skipper had just completed his second season as the Giants' manager.

"Gabe has done an extraordinary job in his role as field manager over the past two seasons, is a key contributor to our front office, and the Giants organization takes great pride in his active engagement with the community," president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said in a news release.

"Coming off a season in which his work and leadership were instrumental to our success, it was a high priority for us to provide a level of stability and certainty to our continued partnership. We're thrilled about today's announcement."

Kapler replaced former Giants manager Bruce Bochy after his retirement following the 2019 campaign. In Kapler's first year at the helm, the club posted a 29-31 record during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

The Giants, however, surprised many this season by going 107-55 and capturing their first division championship since 2012. San Francisco edged the rival Los Angeles Dodgers for the divisional title, but L.A. eliminated the Giants in a back-and-forth NL Division Series.

RELATED Cardinals win record 5 Gold Gloves; Astros, Royals, A's win twice

"I'm honored to work for the San Francisco Giants and I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue to build on the work of the last two years," Kapler said. "There is nowhere I'd rather be, and I am excited to continue preparing with the entire organization."

RELATED Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker to return for 2022 season

