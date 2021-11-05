Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Nov. 5, 2021 / 10:20 PM

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker to return for 2022 season

By Connor Grott
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker to return for 2022 season
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker, shown Oct. 27, 2021, led the Astros to the World Series this season. File Photo by Maria Lysaker/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- The Houston Astros are bringing back manager Dusty Baker on a one-year deal for the 2022 season, the team announced Friday.

Baker guided the Astros to the World Series this season after taking over the team before the 2020 campaign.

Advertisement

"He's done a great job this last year," Astros owner Jim Crane told reporters. "Great in the locker room, great with the fans, great with the media. We're very, very excited to have him back."

Baker has led five different teams to the postseason and came within two wins of capturing his first World Series championship as a manager this season. He currently ranks 12th in MLB history with 1,987 career wins and could climb to ninth with 54 victories next year, passing Bruce Bochy (2,003), Leo Durocher (2,008) and Walter Alston (2,040).

RELATED Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos exercises opt-out clause, to enter free agency

"Looking forward to being part of this organization and this city," Baker said. "I have some tremendous ties here and have some unfinished business to take care of. But we're close. We're getting better and better every year."

Baker guided the Astros to the American League Championship Series in 2020 before winning the AL West Division title in 2021. Houston beat the Chicago White Sox in the ALDS and the Boston Red Sox in the ALCS before losing to the Atlanta Braves in six games during the Fall Classic.

Advertisement

The Astros hired Baker after the organization fired A.J. Hinch due to the club's illegal sign-stealing scandal that rocked the sport in 2019. Baker said he believes the franchise has moved past those times.

RELATED Giants catcher Buster Posey to retire from MLB

"I talked to a lot of players," Baker said. "Some guys are interested in coming here that might not have been interested in coming here before, so I think our future is very bright."

Before joining the Astros in 2020, Baker managed the San Francisco Giants (1993-2002), Chicago Cubs (2003-06), Cincinnati Reds (2008-13) and Washington Nationals (2016-17).

RELATED San Diego Padres to hire Oakland A's skipper Bob Melvin as new manager

Latest Headlines

Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos exercises opt-out clause, to enter free agency
MLB // 22 hours ago
Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos exercises opt-out clause, to enter free agency
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Reds star outfielder Nick Castellanos exercised the opt-out clause in his contract and will enter free agency this off-season, the team announced.
Giants catcher Buster Posey to retire from MLB
MLB // 1 day ago
Giants catcher Buster Posey to retire from MLB
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Longtime San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey, who hit .304 and helped his team win a division title in 2021, plans to retire from baseball.
Cincinnati Reds trade veteran catcher Tucker Barnhart to Detroit Tigers
MLB // 2 days ago
Cincinnati Reds trade veteran catcher Tucker Barnhart to Detroit Tigers
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Reds have traded veteran catcher and two-time Gold Glove Award winner Tucker Barnhart to the Detroit Tigers in exchange for a prospect.
Braves close out Astros in six games, win first World Series title in 26 years
MLB // 2 days ago
Braves close out Astros in six games, win first World Series title in 26 years
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves captured their first championship since 1995 after a 7-0 win over the Astros in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Cleveland Indians begin removal of team name from stadium scoreboard
MLB // 3 days ago
Cleveland Indians begin removal of team name from stadium scoreboard
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Indians organization started the removal process of the team's scripted logo atop the scoreboard at Progressive Field on Tuesday as the club transitions their nickname to the Guardians in 2022.
Jerry Remy, Red Sox broadcaster and former player, dies at 68
MLB // 4 days ago
Jerry Remy, Red Sox broadcaster and former player, dies at 68
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Longtime Boston Red Sox announcer and former second baseman Jerry Remy died after a battle with lung cancer, the team announced. He was 68.
Astros beat Braves in World Series Game 5 to avoid elimination, return to Houston
MLB // 4 days ago
Astros beat Braves in World Series Game 5 to avoid elimination, return to Houston
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The Houston Astros staved off elimination with a 9-5 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday night at Truist Park in Atlanta.
Braves rally for Game 4 win over Astros, take 3-1 lead in World Series
MLB // 5 days ago
Braves rally for Game 4 win over Astros, take 3-1 lead in World Series
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves rallied for a 3-2 win over the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday at Truist Park, moving just one win away from their second title in club history since relocating to Atlanta.
Atlanta Braves hold off Houston Astros in Game 3, take 2-1 World Series lead
MLB // 6 days ago
Atlanta Braves hold off Houston Astros in Game 3, take 2-1 World Series lead
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Behind a stellar outing from right-hander Ian Anderson and a rock-solid bullpen, the Braves blanked the Houston Astros 2-0 on Friday night at Truist Park in Atlanta to take a 2-1 lead in the World Series.
World Series, NASCAR playoffs, football matchups fill weekend sports schedule
MLB // 1 week ago
World Series, NASCAR playoffs, football matchups fill weekend sports schedule
MIAMI, Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Three World Series games, NASCAR's playoffs and more than 100 NFL and college football games fill this weekend's sports schedule. A UFC title fight and regular-season NBA, NHL and soccer games also pack the slate.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cleveland Browns agree to release WR Odell Beckham Jr.
Cleveland Browns agree to release WR Odell Beckham Jr.
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James to miss multiple games due to abdominal injury
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James to miss multiple games due to abdominal injury
Fantasy football: Burrow, Allen lead Week 9 quarterback rankings
Fantasy football: Burrow, Allen lead Week 9 quarterback rankings
Packers star QB Aaron Rodgers explains decision to not receive COVID-19 vaccine
Packers star QB Aaron Rodgers explains decision to not receive COVID-19 vaccine
Waller, Gesicki lead Week 9 fantasy football tight end rankings
Waller, Gesicki lead Week 9 fantasy football tight end rankings
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement