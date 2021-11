1/5

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey is expected to announce his retirement Thursday. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Longtime San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey, who hit .304 and helped his team win a division title in 2021, plans to retire from baseball. Sources told The Athletic, the San Francisco Chronicle and NBC Sports Bay Area late Wednesday that Posey plans to retire Thursday. Advertisement

Posey, 34, joined the Giants as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2008 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut in 2009 and won Rookie of the Year honors in 2010.

He was a seven-time All-Star, three-time World World Series champion and the 2012 MLB MVP over his 12-year career with the National League West franchise.

Posey led baseball with a .336 batting average and recorded 24 homers and 103 RBIs and helped the Giants win the World Series during his MVP campaign. He also helped the team win titles in 2012 and 2014.

He opted out of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Posey hit .302 with 158 home runs for his career.

Posey ranks No. 7 in franchise history among position players with 44.9 wins above replacement for his career, No. 12 with 1,371 games played, 5,607 plate appearances and 4,970 at-bats and No. 13 in hits (1,500), home runs (158) and RBIs (729).

He ranks No. 6 with 293 doubles, No. 9 with 2,285 total bases and No. 10 with 842 runs created and 460 extra base hits.

Posey's contract included a $22 million team option for 2022.