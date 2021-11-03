Cincinnati Reds trade veteran catcher Tucker Barnhart to Detroit Tigers

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart, shown June 6, 2019, won Gold Gloves in 2017 and 2020. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Reds have traded veteran catcher and two-time Gold Glove Award winner Tucker Barnhart to the Detroit Tigers in exchange for a prospect. The Tigers acquired Barnhart from the Reds for Minor League infielder Nick Quintana, according to the team.

The 30-year-old Barnhart leaves the Reds after eight years. In the past six seasons, he led Cincinnati in starts behind the plate and innings caught, capturing Gold Gloves in 2017 and 2020.

"Coming into this off-season, we knew that catcher was a priority position for us," Tigers general manager Al Avila said. "During our strategy meetings over the last couple of weeks in Lakeland with my front office staff, Tucker's name came up many times as an attractive option for our ballclub as someone who is a real plus defender, knows how to lead a pitching staff and is a solid contributor from the batter's box."

The emergence of Reds rookie Tyler Stephenson, who split time at catcher last season, made Barnhart expendable. Barnhart had a $7.5 million salary option for the 2022 campaign.

Barnhart recorded a .247 batting average with seven home runs and 48 RBIs in 116 games last season. Stephenson batted .286 with 10 homers and 45 RBIs across 132 contests in 2021.

"It is bittersweet, but it is one of those things where -- for me professionally and for my family personally -- this is a wonderful thing for us," Barnhart said of leaving Cincinnati. "And I think the best version of Tucker Barnhart on the baseball field is now and in the future.

"So I'm excited as heck to be a part of this organization, and I really look forward to building on what they've built here so far."

Quintana, 24, was a second-round pick of the Tigers in the 2019 draft. He had a .196 batting average with nine home runs for the Tigers' Low-A affiliate in Lakeland, Fla., in 2021.