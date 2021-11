Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The Houston Astros staved off elimination with a 9-5 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday night at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Facing a 3-1 series deficit, the Astros overcame Braves outfielder Adam Duvall's grand slam in the first inning to stay alive in the Fall Classic. Houston roared back with three runs in the fifth and held on late to force another game in the championship series.