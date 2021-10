The dugout erupts after Atlanta Braves pinch-hitter Jorge Soler (12) hits a go-ahead home run against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning in Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday at Truist Park in Atlanta. Photo by Kate Awtrey-King/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves rallied for a 3-2 win over the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday night at Truist Park, moving just one win away from their second championship in franchise history since relocating to Atlanta. Trailing for the first six innings of the game, the Braves bashed back-to-back home runs in the seventh to jump in front of the Astros for good. Dansby Swanson homered first, followed by Jorge Soler's pinch-hit long ball in the next at-bat. Advertisement

The Braves became the first team to hit a game-tying home run and a go-ahead homer on back-to-back plate appearances in the World Series since the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the 1981 Fall Classic against the New York Yankees, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

With Saturday's victory, the Braves took a commanding 3-1 lead over the Astros in the best-of-seven series. Game 5 is scheduled for Sunday night in Atlanta.