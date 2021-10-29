World Series, NASCAR playoffs, football matchups fill weekend sports schedule

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud hits a solo home run against the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Maria Lysaker/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Three World Series games, NASCAR's playoffs and more than 100 NFL and college football games fill this weekend's sports schedule. A UFC title fight and regular-season NBA, NHL and soccer games also pack the slate. MLB's finale owns the spotlight over the next week. The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros split the first two games of the series in Houston. The best-of-seven matchup continues with matchups Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Advertisement

All World Series games air on Fox.

Game 3 of the 2021 World Series starts at 8:09 p.m. EDT Friday at Truist Park in Atlanta. Right-handed pitcher Luis Garcia will start for the Astros. The Braves will start fellow right-handed pitcher Ian Anderson.

"I'm going to try to be on the attack, try to feed off the energy of the crowd and put the pressure on them," Anderson told reporters Thursday.

World Series

The Astros, who own home-field advantage in the series, lost Game 1, but tied the series with a 7-2 triumph in Game 2 on Wednesday in Houston.

The Braves are undefeated (5-0) in games played this postseason at Truist Park. The Astros' last game at Truist Park was in 2017.

"That's a long time ago to not be familiar with the field, the dimensions, caroms and the corners," Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters Thursday. "We are going to try to go out there and learn the best we can."

The series will include at least five games because of the Braves' road victory. Game 4 is at 8:09 p.m. Saturday in Atlanta. Game 5 is at 8:15 p.m. Sunday in Atlanta.

Game 6, if necessary, will be Tuesday in Houston. A potential Game 7 would be Wednesday in Houston.

The Braves and Astros are expected to name their Game 4 starters after Game 3. Charlie Morton started for the Braves in Game 1, but broke his leg in the victory and won't return to the series. Framber Valdez started Game 1 for the Astros.

Max Fried and Jose Urquidy were the respective Braves and Astros starters for Game 2.

Astros outfielder Michael Brantley hit a series-best .556 with a total of five hits in nine at-bats through the first two games. Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker hit .429 (3 for 7) and infielder Yuli Gurriel hit .375 (3 for 8). ALCS MVP Yordan Alvarez hit .200, with one hit in five at-bats for the Astros.

NLCS MVP Eddie Rosario hit .222 (2 for 9) through the first two games for the Braves. Ozzie Albies and Travis d'Arnaud each hit .375. Shortstop Dansby Swanson and Jorge Soler each hit .333. Soler, d'Arnaud and Adam Duvall tallied one home run apiece for the Braves.

"Braves Country is real," Braves manager Brian Snitker told reporters Thursday, when asked about the advantage of games in Atlanta. "It has been around for a while. This has been a special area. The fans come out in droves. It's a great place to play.

"I don't know if this group needs a lot more energy, but they can draw on the energy of the crowd."

NASCAR playoffs

NASCAR's postseason is near its end, with two races remaining in the Truck Series, Xfinity Series and Cup Series. Kyle Larson is the only competitor to clinch a spot in the four-driver field for the Cup Series Championship.

Larson won four playoff races, including the last three-consecutive events.

Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch sit in the next three spots and could clinch with good performances at the Xfinity 500 on Sunday at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va. The Round of 8 race airs at 2 p.m. on NBC.

Martin Truex Jr., Larson, Elliott, Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Busch, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, William Byron and Christopher Bell are among the favorites to win at Martinsville.

The Truck Series starts the weekend racing slate with the United Rentals 200 at 1 p.m. EDT Saturday on FS1. The Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250 at 6 p.m. Saturday on NBCSN.

Football matchups

Navy and Tulsa face off in one of three games Friday to kick off the weekend college football schedule. That game airs at 7:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN2.

The schedule continues with more than 100 games Saturday. Cincinnati, the No. 2 team in the Coaches Poll, faces Tulane in one of 16 noon games. That game airs on ESPN2.

No. 6 Michigan and No. 7 Michigan State face off in the latest edition of their rivalry at the same time on Fox. No. 10 Iowa battles Wisconsin at noon on ESPN.

No. 1 Georgia faces Florida in an SEC rivalry game at 3:30 p.m. on CBS. No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 8 Oregon each kick off their games at 3:30 p.m. The Sooners host Texas Tech on ABC. The Ducks host Colorado on Fox.

No. 21 Auburn hosts No. 9 Ole Miss at 7 p.m. on ESPN. No. 5 Ohio State battles No. 17 Penn State in a Big Ten matchup at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

No. 11 Notre Dame faces North Carolina at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

Week 8 of the NFL season features eight 1 p.m., two 4:05 p.m. EDT and two 4:25 p.m. games Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings (3-3) host the Dallas Cowboys (5-1) at 8:20 p.m. in NBC's Sunday Night Football matchup.

The Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) face the New York Jets (1-5) in the first wave of games on CBS. Derrick Henry's Tennessee Titans (5-2) battle the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) at the same time on the same network.

The Los Angeles Rams (6-1) face the Houston Texans (1-6) at 1 p.m. on Fox. The New Orleans Saints (4-2) host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) at 4:25 p.m. on Fox.

Weekend schedule (in EDT)

