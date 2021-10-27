Astros storm to Game 2 win over Braves, tie World Series at 1-1

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning in Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Maria Lysaker/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Houston Astros bounced back from their Game 1 loss with a dominant 7-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in the second game of the World Series on Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Astros star second baseman Jose Altuve hit a lead-off double and came around to score in the first inning before blasting a solo home run in the seventh, as Houston rolled past the sloppy Braves and avoided a 2-0 deficit ahead of a three-game road trip. Advertisement

With the victory, the Astros evened the Fall Classic at one game apiece. The series now shifts to Atlanta for the next three matchups, with Game 3 set for Friday night at Truist Park.

Alex Bregman scored Altuve on a sacrifice fly in the opening inning to give the Astros their first lead of the series. The lead was short-lived, however, as Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud belted a solo homer off Houston starter Jose Urquidy in the top of the second to tie the game 1-1.

Kyle Tucker got the Astros' offense going in the bottom of the second with a one-out single before moving to third on a single by Yuli Gurriel. Rookie outfielder Jose Siri then beat out an infield single to score Tucker from third, putting the Astros ahead 2-1.

Advertisement

In the next at-bat, Astros catcher Martin Maldonado poked a grounder to Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario that scored Gurriel. On the same play, Rosario -- attempting to throw out an aggressive Siri as he tried to advance from first to third -- threw to an unoccupied third base.

The ball rolled deep into foul territory, allowing Siri to sprint home on Rosario's costly error.

RELATED Atlanta Braves beat Houston Astros in Game 1 of World Series

"We just kind of got caught in between a little bit," Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

Astros left fielder Michael Brantley extended the lead to 5-1 with a single that scored Maldonado, capping Houston's decisive four-run second inning.

Former National League MVP Freddie Freeman cut the Astros' lead to 5-2 with an RBI single in the top of the fifth.

Houston responded quickly and made it a five-run game again in the bottom of the sixth when Yordan Alvarez scored on an error by Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies, who fumbled the ball while trying to turn an inning-ending double play.

Altuve sealed the game with a 374-foot solo home run to left field in the bottom of the seventh, giving the Astros their first World Series victory in Houston since a 13-12 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 on Oct. 29, 2017.

Advertisement

Urquidy allowed just two runs on six hits over five solid innings for his second career World Series win. He recorded seven strikeouts and issued no walks.

"I was very focused," said Urquidy, who captured his first Fall Classic win against the Washington Nationals in 2019. "I love it. I love the feeling."

Braves starter Max Fried gave up six runs -- five earned -- and seven hits in five innings. He struck out six and walked one in the loss.

The Astros are expected to start Luis Garcia in Game 3 against the Braves. He pitched no-hit ball into the sixth inning during his last start in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series against the Boston Red Sox.

The Braves will turn to Ian Anderson, who allowed one run across four innings in his last start in Game 6 of the NL Championship Series against the Dodgers.

Moments from Game 1 of 2021 World Series