Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Oct. 27, 2021 / 11:51 PM / Updated at 12:38 AM

Astros storm to Game 2 win over Braves, tie World Series at 1-1

By Connor Grott
Astros storm to Game 2 win over Braves, tie World Series at 1-1
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning in Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Maria Lysaker/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Houston Astros bounced back from their Game 1 loss with a dominant 7-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in the second game of the World Series on Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Astros star second baseman Jose Altuve hit a lead-off double and came around to score in the first inning before blasting a solo home run in the seventh, as Houston rolled past the sloppy Braves and avoided a 2-0 deficit ahead of a three-game road trip.

Advertisement

With the victory, the Astros evened the Fall Classic at one game apiece. The series now shifts to Atlanta for the next three matchups, with Game 3 set for Friday night at Truist Park.

Alex Bregman scored Altuve on a sacrifice fly in the opening inning to give the Astros their first lead of the series. The lead was short-lived, however, as Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud belted a solo homer off Houston starter Jose Urquidy in the top of the second to tie the game 1-1.

RELATED Braves' Charlie Morton fractures fibula in Game 1, out for rest of World Series

Kyle Tucker got the Astros' offense going in the bottom of the second with a one-out single before moving to third on a single by Yuli Gurriel. Rookie outfielder Jose Siri then beat out an infield single to score Tucker from third, putting the Astros ahead 2-1.

Advertisement

In the next at-bat, Astros catcher Martin Maldonado poked a grounder to Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario that scored Gurriel. On the same play, Rosario -- attempting to throw out an aggressive Siri as he tried to advance from first to third -- threw to an unoccupied third base.

The ball rolled deep into foul territory, allowing Siri to sprint home on Rosario's costly error.

RELATED Atlanta Braves beat Houston Astros in Game 1 of World Series

"We just kind of got caught in between a little bit," Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

Astros left fielder Michael Brantley extended the lead to 5-1 with a single that scored Maldonado, capping Houston's decisive four-run second inning.

Former National League MVP Freddie Freeman cut the Astros' lead to 5-2 with an RBI single in the top of the fifth.

RELATED Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves set to start 2021 World Series

Houston responded quickly and made it a five-run game again in the bottom of the sixth when Yordan Alvarez scored on an error by Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies, who fumbled the ball while trying to turn an inning-ending double play.

Altuve sealed the game with a 374-foot solo home run to left field in the bottom of the seventh, giving the Astros their first World Series victory in Houston since a 13-12 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 on Oct. 29, 2017.

Advertisement

Urquidy allowed just two runs on six hits over five solid innings for his second career World Series win. He recorded seven strikeouts and issued no walks.

"I was very focused," said Urquidy, who captured his first Fall Classic win against the Washington Nationals in 2019. "I love it. I love the feeling."

Braves starter Max Fried gave up six runs -- five earned -- and seven hits in five innings. He struck out six and walked one in the loss.

The Astros are expected to start Luis Garcia in Game 3 against the Braves. He pitched no-hit ball into the sixth inning during his last start in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series against the Boston Red Sox.

The Braves will turn to Ian Anderson, who allowed one run across four innings in his last start in Game 6 of the NL Championship Series against the Dodgers.

Moments from Game 1 of 2021 World Series

Atlanta Braves players celebrate their win over the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the MLB World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Tuesday. Photo by Maria Lysaker/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Atlanta Braves beat Houston Astros in Game 1 of World Series
MLB // 1 day ago
Atlanta Braves beat Houston Astros in Game 1 of World Series
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves got off to a historic start at the plate and never looked back, earning a 6-2 win over the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Braves' Charlie Morton fractures fibula in Game 1, out for rest of World Series
MLB // 1 day ago
Braves' Charlie Morton fractures fibula in Game 1, out for rest of World Series
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton will be out for the remainder of the World Series after suffering a fractured right fibula early in Game 1 on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves set to start 2021 World Series
MLB // 1 day ago
Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves set to start 2021 World Series
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The Houston Astros will host the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the 2021 World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park. The Astros, a preseason title favorite, are favored to beat the Braves in the best-of-seven series.
Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. joins Seattle Mariners' ownership group
MLB // 2 days ago
Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. joins Seattle Mariners' ownership group
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Baseball Hall of Fame outfielder Ken Griffey Jr. has become part of the Seattle Mariners' ownership group.
Cardinals hire Oliver Marmol, 35, as new manager
MLB // 2 days ago
Cardinals hire Oliver Marmol, 35, as new manager
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The St. Louis Cardinals hired 35-year-old Oliver Marmol as their new manager Friday, replacing fired manager Mike Shildt, the team announced.
Braves beat Dodgers in Game 6 of NLCS, advance to World Series
MLB // 4 days ago
Braves beat Dodgers in Game 6 of NLCS, advance to World Series
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves advanced to the World Series for the first time since 1999 with a 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series on Saturday night at Truist Park.
Houston Astros eliminate Boston Red Sox in six games, return to World Series
MLB // 5 days ago
Houston Astros eliminate Boston Red Sox in six games, return to World Series
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The Houston Astros shut down the Boston Red Sox and earned a 5-0 win in Friday night's Game 6 of the American League Championship Series to reach the World Series for the second time in the past three years.
MLB playoffs, NBA openers, football, NASCAR fill weekend sports schedule
MLB // 5 days ago
MLB playoffs, NBA openers, football, NASCAR fill weekend sports schedule
MIAMI, Oct. 22 (UPI) -- MLB's NLCS and ALCS finales, NBA weekend openers, the NASCAR playoffs, a PGA Tour golf tournament and hundreds of regular-season NFL, college football, soccer and NHL matchups pack the weekend sports schedule.
Chris Taylor hits three homers as Dodgers beat Braves in Game 5 of NLCS
MLB // 6 days ago
Chris Taylor hits three homers as Dodgers beat Braves in Game 5 of NLCS
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Chris Taylor bashed three home runs to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a dominant 11-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium.
Rosario homers twice, leads Braves to 3-1 NLCS lead over Dodgers
MLB // 6 days ago
Rosario homers twice, leads Braves to 3-1 NLCS lead over Dodgers
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Left fielder Eddie Rosario collected four hits, including two homers, to lead the Atlanta Braves to a Game 4 win and a 3-1 NLCS lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Braves are one win from a World Series berth.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Stan Bowman, Blackhawks president, resigns amid release of investigative report
Stan Bowman, Blackhawks president, resigns amid release of investigative report
Fantasy football: Jefferson, Diggs top Week 8 wide receiver rankings
Fantasy football: Jefferson, Diggs top Week 8 wide receiver rankings
Atlanta Braves beat Houston Astros in Game 1 of World Series
Atlanta Braves beat Houston Astros in Game 1 of World Series
Fantasy football: Allen, Stafford lead Week 8 quarterback rankings
Fantasy football: Allen, Stafford lead Week 8 quarterback rankings
Mixon, Elliott, Robinson lead Week 8 fantasy football running back rankings
Mixon, Elliott, Robinson lead Week 8 fantasy football running back rankings
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement