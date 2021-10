Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (R) is removed from the game with an injury during the third inning against the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Maria Lysaker/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton will be out for the remainder of the World Series after suffering a fractured right fibula early in Game 1 on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Morton appeared to sustain the injury after getting hit by a 102.4 mph comebacker off the bat of Houston Astros slugger Yuli Gurriel to start the bottom of the second inning. Advertisement

The 37-year-old Morton retired the next two batters he faced in the inning, then returned for the third and struck out Astros second baseman Jose Altuve before exiting the game. The veteran pitcher was in visible pain while delivering the last pitch to Altuve and eventually headed to the dugout after talking to a team trainer.

Shortly later, the Braves announced that Morton underwent X-rays that revealed the right fibula fracture. The team said he will miss the rest of the Fall Classic, but he is expected to be ready for spring training in 2022.

Advertisement

After Morton's injury, Braves manager Brian Snitker turned to reliever A.J. Minter, who allowed one run on three hits over 2 2/3 innings. He struck out three and walked none in his extended outing.

Morton, who is signed through at least the 2022 season, posted a 14-6 record and 3.34 ERA across 185 2/3 innings in the 2021 regular season. He was appearing in his third World Series -- with his third different team -- in a five-year stretch.

The Braves will be able to replace Morton on the roster before Wednesday night's Game 2.