MLB playoffs, NBA openers, football, NASCAR fill weekend sports schedule

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman hits a solo home run in Game 4 of the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at Fenway Park in Boston. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 22 (UPI) -- MLB's NLCS and ALCS finales, NBA weekend openers, NASCAR's playoffs, a PGA Tour golf tournament and hundreds of regular-season NFL, college football, soccer and NHL matchups pack the weekend sports schedule. Baseball's final four teams -- the Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves -- compete this weekend to determine which two will meet in next week's World Series. Advertisement

The Astros have a 3-2 ALCS lead on the Red Sox in that best-of-seven series. Game 6 is at 8:08 p.m. EDT Friday in Houston.

MLB playoffs

Red Sox right-handed pitcher Nathan Eovaldi will start against the Astros in Game 6 of the ALCS. The Astros will turn to right-handed rookie Luis Garcia. The first playoff game of the weekend airs on FS1.

The Red Sox won two of the first three games in the series. The Astros responded with a 9-2 win in Game 4 and a 9-1 win in Game 5. They can clinch their third World Series berth in five years with one more win.

The Red Sox can extend the series with a victory. Game 7, if necessary, is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. EDT Saturday in Houston and airs on Fox.

The reigning champion Dodgers extended the NLCS with a Game 5 win over the Braves on Thursday in Los Angeles. The Braves lead that series 3-2.

Game 6 is at 5:08 p.m. EDT Saturday in Atlanta and airs on TBS. Ace Max Scherzer will start for the Dodgers. Fellow right-handed pitcher Ian Anderson will start for the Braves.

The Braves advance to the World Series with one more win, while the Dodgers need a win to avoid elimination.

Game 7, if necessary, is scheduled for 7:38 p.m. Sunday in Atlanta and airs on TBS. The 2021 World Series starts Tuesday and could run into early November.

NBA weekend

The 2021-22 NBA season started Tuesday. The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Brooklyn Nets in the first game of the season. The Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the other game involved in the league's opening night.

The 26 other NBA teams started their seasons Wednesday and Thursday. The league's first weekend slate of 2021-22 features a total of two dozen games from Friday through Sunday night.

Five of those matchups are on national TV. Joel Embiid's Philadelphia 76ers host Kevin Durant's Nets at 7:30 p.m. Friday on ESPN.

LeBron James' Lakers host Chris Paul's Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. Friday on ESPN.

The Miami Heat battle the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. Saturday on NBA TV. The Portland Trail Blazers host the Suns at 10 p.m. Saturday on the same network.

The Houston Rockets also host the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. Sunday on NBA TV.

Football matchups

Nearly 100 college football games and 11 NFL matchups air from Friday through Sunday. ESPN2 airs two of those games Friday.

Memphis faces UCF at 7 p.m. EDT in Orlando, Fla. Arizona hosts Washington at 10:30 p.m. in Tucson, Ariz.

Four teams ranked inside the Top 10 in the Coaches Poll kick off at noon Saturday.

No. 2 Oklahoma battles Kansas on ESPN. No. 3 Cincinnati faces Navy on ESPN2. No. 6 Michigan hosts Northwestern on Fox. No. 8 Penn State faces Illinois on ABC.

No. 1 Georgia is on bye, but Saturday's late slate features several other top-ranked teams. No. 4 Alabama faces Tennessee at 7 p.m. EDT on ESPN. No. 5 Ohio State battles Indiana at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

Sunday's NFL schedule includes six 1 p.m. games, two 4:05 p.m. kickoffs, two 4:25 p.m. games and Sunday Night Football.

Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) face Derrick Henry's Tennessee Titans (4-2) at 1 p.m. EDT on CBS. The Baltimore Ravens (5-1) host the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) in an important AFC North division matchup at the same time on the same network.

The undefeated Arizona Cardinals (6-0) face the Houston Texans (1-5) at 4:25 p.m. on CBS. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) also play the Chicago Bears (3-3) at 4:25 p.m. on CBS.

The San Francisco 49ers (2-3) host the Indianapolis Colts (2-4) at 8:20 p.m. on NBC's Sunday Night Football matchup.

Weekend schedule (in EDT)

Friday

College football

Memphis at UCF at 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Washington at Arizona at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN2

NHL

Bruins at Sabres at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Kings at Stars at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLB

ALCS Game 6: Red Sox at Astros at 8:08 p.m. on FS1

Golf

Zozo Championship: Third round from 11:30 p.m. to 2:45 a.m. on Golf Channel

Saturday

Soccer

Premier League: Norwich City at Chelsea at 7:30 a.m. on NBCSN

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Arminia Bielefeld at 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+

Premier League: Watford at Everton at 10 a.m. on USA

Premier League: Manchester City at Brighton at 12:30 p.m. on NBC

MLS: Kansas City at Seattle at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: New York Red Bulls at Columbus at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: DC United at NYCFC at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Nashville at Philadelphia at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Montreal at Toronto at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Salt Lake City at Chicago at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Cincinnati at Miami at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: LAFC at Minnesota at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Portland at Colorado at 9 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Dallas at Los Angeles Galaxy at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Vancouver at San Jose at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

College football

Illinois at Penn State at noon on ABC

Northwestern at Michigan at noon on Fox

Oklahoma at Kansas at noon on ESPN

Cincinnati at Navy at noon on ESPN2

Wake Forest at Army at noon on CBSSN

Kansas State at Texas Tech at noon on FS1

Wisconsin at Purdue at 3 p.m. on Big Ten Network

LSU at Ole Miss at 3:30 p.m. on CBS

Clemson at Pitt at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Maryland at Minnesota at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Oklahoma State at Iowa State at 3:30 p.m. on Fox

Oregon at UCLA at 3:30 p.m. on ABC

BYU at Washington State at 3:30 p.m. on FS1

Tennessee at Alabama at 7 p.m. on ESPN

San Diego State at Air Force at 7 p.m. on CBSSN

Nevada at Fresno State at 7 p.m. on FS2

UTSA at Louisiana Tech at 7 p.m. on TBD

USC at Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. on NBC

Ohio State at Indiana at 7:30 p.m. on ABC

South Carolina at Texas A&M at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network

NC State at Miami at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

NHL

Flames at Capitals at 1 p.m. on NHL Network

Maple Leafs at Penguins at 7 p.m. on NHL Network

Canucks at Kraken at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

NASCAR

Xfinity Series Playoffs: Kansas Lottery 300 at 3 p.m. on NBC

MLB

NLCS Game 6: Dodgers at Braves at 5:08 p.m. on TBS

ALCS Game 7 (if necessary): Red Sox at Astros at 8:08 p.m. on Fox

Golf

Zozo Championship: Fourth round from 11:30 p.m. to 2:45 a.m. on Golf Channel

Sunday

Soccer

Premier League: Spurs at West Ham at 9 a.m. on NBCSN

La Liga: Real Madrid at Barcelona at 10:15 a.m. on ESPN+

Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United at 11:30 a.m. on NBCSN

Serie A: Juventus at Internazionale at 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports

Ligue 1: PSG at Marseille at 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports

La Liga: Real Sociedad at Atletico Madrid at 3 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Houston at Austin at 5 p.m. on ESPN

MLS: New England at Orlando at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

NFL

Panthers at Giants at 1 p.m. on Fox

Jets at Patriots at 1 p.m. on CBS

Chiefs at Titans at 1 p.m. on CBS

Washington at Packers at 1 p.m. on Fox

Falcons at Dolphins at 1 p.m. on Fox

Bengals at Ravens at 1 p.m. on CBS

Lions at Rams at 4:05 p.m. on Fox

Eagles at Raiders at 4:05 p.m. on Fox

Texans at Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Bears at Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Colts at 49ers at 8:20 p.m. on NBC

NASCAR

Cup Series Playoffs: Hollywood Casino 400 at 3 p.m. on NBCSN

NHL

Red Wings at Blackhawks at 7 p.m. on NHL Network

Islanders at Golden Knights at 10 p.m. on NHL Network

MLB

NLCS Game 7 (if necessary): Dodgers at Braves at 7:38 p.m. on TBS