Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Oct. 21, 2021 / 7:44 AM

Rosario homers twice, leads Braves to 3-1 NLCS lead over Dodgers

By Alex Butler
Rosario homers twice, leads Braves to 3-1 NLCS lead over Dodgers
Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario hits a three-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ninth inning in Game 4 of the NLCS on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Left fielder Eddie Rosario collected four hits, including two homers, to lead the Atlanta Braves to a Game 4 win and a 3-1 NLCS lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Braves are one win from a World Series berth.

Rosario drove in four runs and scored three times in the 9-2 win in Game 4 on Wednesday in Los Angeles. Game 5 is Thursday at Dodger Stadium.

Advertisement

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner injured his hamstring in the loss. He is expected to miss the rest of the postseason.

"I feel proud of my efforts," Rosario told reporters. "I came here wanting to showcase my talents [and] show the people what kind of player I am."

RELATED New York Mets' Carlos Carrasco has surgery to remove bone fragment in elbow

Braves outfielder Adam Duvall and first baseman Freddie Freeman also homered and drove in two runs apiece. The Dodgers totaled just four hits.

"Things have been going really well from a team standpoint," Freeman said. "It's hard to look at it and not say that this is a good team. It's fun to be a part of. We are a complete team going forward."

Advertisement

Neither team scored in the first inning. Rosario and Duvall started the second with back-to-back homers off Dodgers starter Julio Urias. Rosario's homer went 377 feet to left field. Duvall's solo shot went 410 feet to center field.

RELATED MLB playoffs: Altuve, Astros stage late rally, tie ALCS vs. Red Sox

The Braves doubled their lead with two runs in the top of the third. Freeman smacked a 2-1 Urias fastball to right for a 407-foot solo shot to lead off the frame. Right fielder Joc Pederson drove in the other run with an RBI single.

Duvall drove in the Braves' fifth run with an RBI sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth.

The Dodgers didn't register their first hits until third baseman Justin Turner and first baseman Cody Bellinger hit back-to-back singles in the bottom of the fifth.

RELATED MLB playoffs: Schwarber slams Red Sox past Astros, to 2-1 ALCS lead

Outfielder A.J. Pollock put the Dodgers on the scoreboard when he plated Turner and Bellinger with a two-run single in the fifth at-bat of the half inning.

Freeman gave the Braves a 6-2 lead with an RBI ground-rule double in the top of the ninth. Rosario hit a three-run, 385-foot homer to right three at-bats later.

Rosario went 4 for 5 for the Braves. Catcher Travis d'Arnaud and Freeman collected two hits apiece in the win. Dodgers stars Mookie Betts, Corey Seager, Trea Turner and Will Smith went a combined 0 for 15 at the plate.

Advertisement

Urias allowed eight hits and five runs in five innings.

"We just really didn't threaten," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters. "I don't have an answer, they just outplayed us in all facets."

The Dodgers host the Braves in Game 5 at 8:08 p.m. EDT Thursday at Dodger Stadium. The winner faces the Boston Red Sox or Houston Astros in the World Series.

The Astros beat the Red Sox 9-1 in Game 5 of the ALCS to take a 3-2 lead in that series Wednesday in Boston. Game 6 of the ALCS is at 8:08 p.m. EDT Friday in Houston.

Latest Headlines

New York Mets' Carlos Carrasco has surgery to remove bone fragment in elbow
MLB // 9 hours ago
New York Mets' Carlos Carrasco has surgery to remove bone fragment in elbow
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- New York Mets right-hander Carlos Carrasco underwent surgery to remove a bone fragment from his pitching elbow, the team announced.
Houston Astros dominate Boston Red Sox in Game 5, take 3-2 ALCS lead
MLB // 9 hours ago
Houston Astros dominate Boston Red Sox in Game 5, take 3-2 ALCS lead
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Behind a stellar outing from Framber Valdez, the Houston Astros earned a dominant 9-1 win over the Boston Red Sox in Wednesday's Game 5 of the American League Championship Series at Fenway Park.
MLB playoffs: Altuve, Astros stage late rally, tie ALCS vs. Red Sox
MLB // 1 day ago
MLB playoffs: Altuve, Astros stage late rally, tie ALCS vs. Red Sox
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve homered to ignite a late, eight-run rally and lead the Houston Astros to a series-tying victory against the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the 2021 ALCS in Boston.
Cody Bellinger, Dodgers rally for 6-5 win over Braves in Game 3 of NLCS
MLB // 1 day ago
Cody Bellinger, Dodgers rally for 6-5 win over Braves in Game 3 of NLCS
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Behind stars Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts, the Los Angeles Dodgers stormed back to beat the Atlanta Braves 6-5 in Tuesday's Game 3 of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium.
Yankees sign manager Aaron Boone to three-year extension
MLB // 1 day ago
Yankees sign manager Aaron Boone to three-year extension
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees signed manager Aaron Boone to a three-year contract extension, the team announced Tuesday.
MLB playoffs: Schwarber slams Red Sox past Astros, to 2-1 ALCS lead
MLB // 2 days ago
MLB playoffs: Schwarber slams Red Sox past Astros, to 2-1 ALCS lead
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Kyle Schwarber's 430-foot grand slam was one of four Boston Red Sox homers in a blowout of the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the ALCS. The 12-3 triumph gave Boston a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.
Rosario, Braves walk-off vs. Dodgers to take 2-0 lead in NLCS
MLB // 3 days ago
Rosario, Braves walk-off vs. Dodgers to take 2-0 lead in NLCS
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Atlanta outfielder Eddie Rosario hit a single off the glove of shortstop Corey Seager to give the Braves a dramatic walk-off win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLCS Sunday on night.
Cubs hire ex-Indians executive Carter Hawkins as general manager
MLB // 5 days ago
Cubs hire ex-Indians executive Carter Hawkins as general manager
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Chicago Cubs hired Cleveland Indians executive Carter Hawkins as their 16th general manager in franchise history Friday.
Red Sox-Astros, Dodgers-Braves start MLB's final four
MLB // 5 days ago
Red Sox-Astros, Dodgers-Braves start MLB's final four
MIAMI, Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Two division winners and two Wild Card teams, including the reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers, launch the ALCS and NLCS this weekend to determine who will meet in the 2021 World Series.
Dodgers, controversial call end Giants' season in Game 5 of NLDS
MLB // 6 days ago
Dodgers, controversial call end Giants' season in Game 5 of NLDS
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- After chasing the Giants in the National League West division all season, the Dodgers finished off their Northern California rivals in the playoffs on Thursday night -- in a game that ended on a controversial call.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

MLB playoffs: Altuve, Astros stage late rally, tie ALCS vs. Red Sox
MLB playoffs: Altuve, Astros stage late rally, tie ALCS vs. Red Sox
Seattle Seahawks claim ex-Indianapolis Colts QB Jacob Eason off waivers
Seattle Seahawks claim ex-Indianapolis Colts QB Jacob Eason off waivers
Kamara, Henry, Jones lead Week 7 fantasy football running back rankings
Kamara, Henry, Jones lead Week 7 fantasy football running back rankings
Ex-Houston Texans edge rusher Whitney Mercilus to sign with Green Bay Packers
Ex-Houston Texans edge rusher Whitney Mercilus to sign with Green Bay Packers
Fantasy football: Hill, Brown, Adams top Week 7 wide receiver rankings
Fantasy football: Hill, Brown, Adams top Week 7 wide receiver rankings
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement