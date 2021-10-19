Trending
Oct. 19, 2021 / 11:05 AM

Yankees sign manager Aaron Boone to three-year extension

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who signed a three-year extension Tuesday, is under contract through the 2024 season. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who signed a three-year extension Tuesday, is under contract through the 2024 season. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees signed manager Aaron Boone to a three-year contract extension, the team announced Tuesday.

Boone's new pact runs through the 2024 season and includes an option for 2025. He has a 328-218 regular-season record in his four-year tenure with the franchise. The Yankees are 11-11 in the postseason under Boone.

"We have a person and manager in Aaron Boone who possesses the baseball acumen and widespread respect in our clubhouse to continue to guide us forward," Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said in a news release.

"As a team and as an organization, we must grow, evolve and improve. We need to get better. Period. I know Aaron fully embraces our expectations of success, and I look forward to drawing on his intelligence, instincts and leadership in pursuit of our next World Series championship."

The Yankees went 92-70 in the 2021 regular season, but lost to the Boston Red Sox in the American League Wild Card Game.

The Yankees' record was 910-710 in the regular season and 28-24 in the playoffs in 10 years under former manager Joe Girardi. He was fired in 2017, but led the Yankees to a World Series title in 2009. The Yankees lost to the Houston Astros in seven games in the 2017 ALCS.

Boone's Yankees lost in the 2018 ALDS, 2019 ALCS and 2020 ALDS. His 328 managerial wins rank ninth in Yankees history. Girardi's 910 wins rank sixth. Joe McCarthy, who managed the Yankees from 1931 through 1946, ranks first with 1,460 career wins.

McCarthy led the franchise to seven championships, including four consecutive titles from 1936 through 1939. He managed Joe DiMaggio, Lou Gehrig, Babe Ruth, Phil Rizzuto, Lefty Gomez and other Yankees legends.

Casey Stengel, who ranks third in managerial wins with the Yankees, also won seven titles with the franchise. Joe Torre, who won four titles, ranks second in wins among Yankees managers.

Boone, 48, finished second in American League Manager of the Year voting in 2019, when he led the club to 103 wins, the most since 2009.

