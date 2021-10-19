Trending
MLB
Oct. 19, 2021 / 11:58 PM

Cody Bellinger, Dodgers rally for 6-5 win over Braves in Game 3 of NLCS

By
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger (35) celebrates with teammates Will Smith (16) and A.J. Pollock (L) after hitting a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger (35) celebrates with teammates Will Smith (16) and A.J. Pollock (L) after hitting a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Behind stars Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts, the Los Angeles Dodgers stormed back to beat the Atlanta Braves 6-5 in Tuesday's Game 3 of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium.

Bellinger blasted a game-tying, three-run homer and Betts lined an RBI double during the Dodgers' stunning rally in the eighth inning, cutting the Braves' lead in the best-of-seven series to 2-1.

Game 4 of the NLCS is set for Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.

"It's hard to remember a bigger hit, with what was at stake," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "I'm kind of exhausted now."

RELATED Rosario, Braves walk-off vs. Dodgers to take 2-0 lead in NLCS

Before Tuesday's rally against Atlanta, the Dodgers had lost all 83 of their previous postseason games -- in Los Angeles and Brooklyn -- in which they trailed by three or more runs in the eighth inning or later.

The Dodgers took a 2-0 lead in the first inning when Corey Seager belted a two-run home run off Braves starter Charlie Morton. Atlanta responded with a four-run fourth against Dodgers ace Walker Buehler to grab a 4-2 lead.

Adam Duvall extended the Braves' advantage to 5-2 with an RBI single in the fifth. While the Braves' offense hummed along, the Dodgers' bats stalled out from the second to seventh innings, with just three hits for Los Angeles in that span.

RELATED Red Sox-Astros, Dodgers-Braves start MLB's final four

With the Dodgers down to their final five outs, Bellinger drove a high fastball from Luke Jackson over the right-field wall to tie the game at five runs apiece in the bottom of the eighth. Betts followed with a double off Jesse Chavez to score the game-winning run.

"It's never going to just be easy and handed to us," Bellinger said. "We got to fight for it."

Morton allowed two runs and three hits over five innings against the Dodgers. He recorded five strikeouts but walked six in the outing. Jackson was the losing pitcher in the matchup.

RELATED MLB playoffs: Schwarber slams Red Sox past Astros, to 2-1 ALCS lead

Tony Gonsolin was credited with the victory for the Dodgers, who will remain at home for the next two games of the series. Buehler gave up four runs and seven hits, striking out three and issuing three walks.

