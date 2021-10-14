Ray Fosse, Indians-Athletics legend and broadcaster, dies at 74

Ray Fosse, who made the All-Star Game twice with the Cleveland Indians, died Wednesday after a long battle with cancer. Photo courtesy of the Cleveland Indians

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Former Oakland Athletics All-Star catcher and longtime broadcaster Ray Fosse died after a 16-year battle with cancer, his wife said. He was 74.

Carol Fosse announced her husband's death through a post Wednesday on RayFosse.com.

"It is with a heavy heart that Carol Fosse, Ray Fosse's wife of 51 years, shares the sad news that Ray Fosse lost his battle to cancer on October 13 after silently fighting it for the past 16 years," the post said. "Carol and daughters, Nikki and Lindsey, send their love out to family, friends and fans that mourn his loss with them."

Fosse spent his 12-year MLB career with the Cleveland Indians, Athletics, Seattle Mariners and Milwaukee Brewers. He was an All-Star in 1970 and 1971 for the Indians and won World Series titles in 1973 and 1974 with the Athletics. He also won two Gold Glove Awards.

"The Oakland A's are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Ray Fosse," the Athletics said in a statement. "Few people epitomize what it means to be an Athletic more than Ray. He was the type of franchise icon who always made sure every player, coach, colleague, and fan knew that they were part of the A's family.

"We send our deepest condolences to Carol, Nikki and Lindsey, his family, and friends during this difficult time. We'll miss you, Ray."

Fosse remains well known for his home plate collision with Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose during the 1970 All-Star Game. Rose ran over the former Athletics catcher to score the winning run for the National League in the 12th inning. Fosse sustained a fractured and separated left shoulder from the collision.

"That's the way it was at the 1970 All-Star Game," Fosse wrote on his website. "I wouldn't change a thing. Long after I am gone, I'm sure they will still be showing the game ending collision to future generations. It's a great game that I loved playing and still love."

Fosse spent his final season with the Brewers in 1979. He hit .256 with 61 home runs in 924 career games. Fosse became an Athletics broadcaster in 1986 and worked through part of the 2021 season.