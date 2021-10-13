Tampa Bay Rays' David Hess to undergo chemo for cancerous tumor in chest

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- David Hess, a Minor League pitcher within the Tampa Bay Rays' organization, announced Wednesday he is starting chemotherapy to treat a cancerous tumor in his chest.

In a post on social media, Hess wrote that he went to the emergency room more than a week ago after dealing with chest tightness and shortness of breath.

"After some scans, blood work, and time at the hospital, we learned that I had a cancerous germ cell tumor sitting in the center [of] my chest pressing majorly against my heart and lungs," Hess wrote on Twitter. "Today we got the final diagnosis and treatment plan that has chemo starting up on Monday to shrink and hopefully eradicate the tumor entirely."

Hess has pitched in the majors for the Baltimore Orioles, Miami Marlins and Rays, posting a 6-22 record in parts of four MLB seasons. He ended the 2021 campaign with Triple-A Durham, where he had a 6-2 record and 3.57 ERA.

The 28-year-old Hess also said in his social media post that those around him have showed "love, prayers, and support in ways that have been so amazing I don't think we can even put into words how grateful my family and I are."

"As we get ready to go into this treatment time, we are confident this will all be gone from my body and I'll be back doing what I love on a baseball field soon and be healthy while doing it," he wrote. "This is just the beginning of a great story."