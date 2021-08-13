Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Aug. 13, 2021 / 12:36 AM

Anderson's walk-off homer leads White Sox past Yankees in 'Field of Dreams' Game

By
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) is showered with water and Gatorade after his two-run walk-off home run against the New York Yankees during the ninth inning of the MLB Field of Dreams Game on Thursday in Dyersville, Iowa. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) is showered with water and Gatorade after his two-run walk-off home run against the New York Yankees during the ninth inning of the MLB "Field of Dreams" Game on Thursday in Dyersville, Iowa. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Tim Anderson blasted a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to lead the Chicago White Sox to a 9-8 comeback win over the New York Yankees in MLB's inaugural "Field of Dreams" Game on Thursday night in Dyersville, Iowa.

Anderson, who also had an RBI double earlier in the game, danced around the bases after the home run and was rewarded with a celebratory water and Gatorade shower at home plate from his teammates.

Advertisement

Anderson's long ball into the cornfield surrounding the outfield fence triggered a fireworks show for the 7,832 fans in attendance at the makeshift ballpark next to the filming site of the 1989 movie, Field of Dreams. His homer also gave the White Sox an improbable victory after a late rally from the Yankees moments earlier.

Trailing 7-4 in the top of the ninth, the Yankees bashed two home runs off White Sox star closer Liam Hendriks to take the lead. Aaron Judge's two-run shot made the score 7-6, and Giancarlo Stanton's two-run homer pushed New York in front 8-7.

Advertisement
RELATED White Sox's Jose Abreu hits home run into corn during 'Field of Dreams' Game

Facing Yankees closer Zack Britton, White Sox catcher Seby Zavala drew a walk after Danny Mendick grounded out to begin the bottom-half of the inning. Anderson then provided the Hollywood ending with a deep shot to the green stalks in right field on the first pitch of his at-bat.

"It was definitely a pretty cool moment all around," Anderson said. "Being able to walk it off was definitely one of my best moments of my career."

White Sox slugger Jose Abreu belted the first MLB home run in Iowa during the first inning to put his team ahead 1-0. Judge answered with his first homer of the night -- this one a three-run shot to right field -- to give the Yankees a 3-1 lead in the third.

RELATED White Sox, Yankees to play in MLB's inaugural 'Field of Dreams' game

Anderson's RBI double, followed by Eloy Jimenez's three-run home run, pushed the White Sox back in front 5-3 in the bottom of the third. In the fourth, Zavala smacked a two-run bomb to extend Chicago's lead to 7-3.

The Yankees started to chip away at that deficit, starting with Brett Gardner's solo home run to right field in the top of the sixth. Judge and Stanton then bashed home runs in a four-run ninth inning to put New York in the driver's seat before Anderson's stunning walk-off homer.

Advertisement

Thursday's "Field of Dreams" Game featured many tributes to the beloved baseball movie. The Academy Award-nominated flick features actor Kevin Costner portraying Ray Kinsella, who interacts with multiple players from the 1919 White Sox.

RELATED White Sox put All-Star pitcher Carlos Rodon on IL with left arm soreness

Members of that team were banned from baseball for intentionally losing in the World Series.

In honor of the movie and its strong ties to the sport, MLB decided to stage a game adjacent to the filming site in Dyersville. The league spent more than $5 million to construct and maintain the ballpark.

Costner, with a baseball in hand, began the evening by slowly walking out of the cornfield like "Shoeless" Joe Jackson and his ghost-like teammates did in the movie. He then turned to the outfield and watched players from the White Sox and Yankees do the same for their pregame introductions.

"Thirty years ago, on the other side of that corn, we filmed a movie that stood the test of time," Costner said in an address to fans. "Tonight, thanks to that enduring impact that little movie had, it's allowed us to come here again. But now, we're on a field that Major League Baseball made.

Advertisement

"We've come to see the first-place White Sox play the mighty Yankees in a field that was once corn. It's perfect. We've kept our promise, Major League Baseball has kept its promise. The dream is still alive."

Costner concluded his speech by asking a famous question from the movie, "Is this Heaven?"

"Yes, it is. This field is for the players," he said.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred promised the game in Iowa will be back for the 2022 season. The teams will be determined at a later date.

Latest Headlines

White Sox's Jose Abreu hits home run into corn during 'Field of Dreams' Game
MLB // 4 hours ago
White Sox's Jose Abreu hits home run into corn during 'Field of Dreams' Game
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu made history early in Thursday's "Field of Dreams" Game in Dyersville, Iowa, bashing the first MLB home run in the state.
Baltimore Orioles slugger Chris Davis announces retirement
MLB // 7 hours ago
Baltimore Orioles slugger Chris Davis announces retirement
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Baltimore Orioles slugger Chris Davis announced his retirement Thursday, ending his 14-year MLB career.
White Sox, Yankees to play in MLB's inaugural 'Field of Dreams' game
MLB // 18 hours ago
White Sox, Yankees to play in MLB's inaugural 'Field of Dreams' game
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees are set to make history Thursday in MLB's inaugural "Field of Dreams" game.
Brewers' Corbin Burnes ties MLB record with 10 consecutive strikeouts
MLB // 1 day ago
Brewers' Corbin Burnes ties MLB record with 10 consecutive strikeouts
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Brewers star pitcher Corbin Burnes tied a MLB record by notching 10 consecutive strikeouts in Wednesday night's game against the Chicago Cubs.
White Sox put All-Star pitcher Carlos Rodon on IL with left arm soreness
MLB // 1 day ago
White Sox put All-Star pitcher Carlos Rodon on IL with left arm soreness
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The Chicago White Sox placed All-Star pitcher and Cy Young candidate Carlos Rodon on the 10-day injured list due to left arm soreness, the team announced.
Los Angeles Dodgers put star OF Mookie Betts on IL with hip injury
MLB // 1 day ago
Los Angeles Dodgers put star OF Mookie Betts on IL with hip injury
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts was placed on the 10-day injured list because of a right hip injury, manager Dave Roberts said.
Philadelphia Phillies put slugger Rhys Hoskins on IL with groin injury
MLB // 2 days ago
Philadelphia Phillies put slugger Rhys Hoskins on IL with groin injury
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies placed slugging first baseman Rhys Hoskins on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a groin injury.
LeMahieu, Gardner help Yankees edge Royals in extra innings thriller
MLB // 2 days ago
LeMahieu, Gardner help Yankees edge Royals in extra innings thriller
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees came out on top in an epic extra-innings affair, holding off several Kansas City Royals rallies before D.J. LeMahieu and Brett Gardner came through with clutch 11th-inning hits for a victory.
New York Yankees put star SS Gleyber Torres on IL with left thumb sprain
MLB // 3 days ago
New York Yankees put star SS Gleyber Torres on IL with left thumb sprain
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees placed two-time All-Star shortstop Gleyber Torres on the injured list Monday after an MRI revealed a left thumb sprain.
Colorado Rockies conclude fan shouted at team mascot, didn't use racial slur
MLB // 3 days ago
Colorado Rockies conclude fan shouted at team mascot, didn't use racial slur
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The Colorado Rockies announced Monday that a fan suspected of shouting a racial slur at Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson was actually yelling at Dinger, the club's dinosaur mascot.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

White Sox, Yankees to play in MLB's inaugural 'Field of Dreams' game
White Sox, Yankees to play in MLB's inaugural 'Field of Dreams' game
WBA suspends judge Gloria Martinez Rizzo over scorecard, racist tweets
WBA suspends judge Gloria Martinez Rizzo over scorecard, racist tweets
White Sox's Jose Abreu hits home run into corn during 'Field of Dreams' Game
White Sox's Jose Abreu hits home run into corn during 'Field of Dreams' Game
Baltimore Orioles slugger Chris Davis announces retirement
Baltimore Orioles slugger Chris Davis announces retirement
Clippers re-sign superstar Kawhi Leonard to 4-year, $176.3M max contract
Clippers re-sign superstar Kawhi Leonard to 4-year, $176.3M max contract
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/