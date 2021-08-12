Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Aug. 12, 2021 / 9:11 PM

White Sox's Jose Abreu hits home run into corn during 'Field of Dreams' Game

By
Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu (79) rounds third base after a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the first inning of the MLB Field of Dreams Game on Thursday in Dyersville, Iowa. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu (79) rounds third base after a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the first inning of the MLB "Field of Dreams" Game on Thursday in Dyersville, Iowa. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu made history early in Thursday's "Field of Dreams" Game in Dyersville, Iowa, bashing the first MLB home run in the state.

The reigning American League MVP belted a solo homer off Yankees starter Andrew Heaney in the first inning, sending the 0-2 pitch just over the left-field fence and into the cornstalks.

Advertisement

With the blast, Abreu tied Hall of Famer Harold Baines for third in White Sox history with 221 home runs. The first and second players on that list, Frank Thomas (448) and Paul Konerko (432), both attended the historic game in Iowa.

RELATED White Sox, Yankees to play in MLB's inaugural 'Field of Dreams' game

The game was held near the set of the 1989 movie, Field of Dreams, widely considered one of the top baseball films. The Academy Award-nominated flick features actor Kevin Costner portraying Ray Kinsella, who interacts with multiple players from the 1919 White Sox.

Members of that team were banned from baseball for intentionally losing in the World Series.

Advertisement

In honor of the movie and its strong ties to baseball, MLB decided to stage a game close to the film site, which is a popular tourist attraction. The league spent more than $5 million to construct and maintain a temporary 8,000-seat cornfield ballpark adjacent to the movie set.

RELATED White Sox put All-Star pitcher Carlos Rodon on IL with left arm soreness

Later in the third inning, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge notched the second home run of the game to give New York a 3-1 lead. His three-run shot traveled well over the right-field fence and into the corn.

White Sox players Eloy Jimenez and Seby Zavala also homered in the matchup through five innings.

RELATED Baltimore Orioles slugger Chris Davis announces retirement

Latest Headlines

Baltimore Orioles slugger Chris Davis announces retirement
MLB // 2 hours ago
Baltimore Orioles slugger Chris Davis announces retirement
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Baltimore Orioles slugger Chris Davis announced his retirement Thursday, ending his 14-year MLB career.
White Sox, Yankees to play in MLB's inaugural 'Field of Dreams' game
MLB // 13 hours ago
White Sox, Yankees to play in MLB's inaugural 'Field of Dreams' game
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees are set to make history Thursday in MLB's inaugural "Field of Dreams" game.
Brewers' Corbin Burnes ties MLB record with 10 consecutive strikeouts
MLB // 22 hours ago
Brewers' Corbin Burnes ties MLB record with 10 consecutive strikeouts
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Brewers star pitcher Corbin Burnes tied a MLB record by notching 10 consecutive strikeouts in Wednesday night's game against the Chicago Cubs.
White Sox put All-Star pitcher Carlos Rodon on IL with left arm soreness
MLB // 22 hours ago
White Sox put All-Star pitcher Carlos Rodon on IL with left arm soreness
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The Chicago White Sox placed All-Star pitcher and Cy Young candidate Carlos Rodon on the 10-day injured list due to left arm soreness, the team announced.
Los Angeles Dodgers put star OF Mookie Betts on IL with hip injury
MLB // 1 day ago
Los Angeles Dodgers put star OF Mookie Betts on IL with hip injury
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts was placed on the 10-day injured list because of a right hip injury, manager Dave Roberts said.
Philadelphia Phillies put slugger Rhys Hoskins on IL with groin injury
MLB // 1 day ago
Philadelphia Phillies put slugger Rhys Hoskins on IL with groin injury
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies placed slugging first baseman Rhys Hoskins on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a groin injury.
LeMahieu, Gardner help Yankees edge Royals in extra innings thriller
MLB // 2 days ago
LeMahieu, Gardner help Yankees edge Royals in extra innings thriller
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees came out on top in an epic extra-innings affair, holding off several Kansas City Royals rallies before D.J. LeMahieu and Brett Gardner came through with clutch 11th-inning hits for a victory.
New York Yankees put star SS Gleyber Torres on IL with left thumb sprain
MLB // 2 days ago
New York Yankees put star SS Gleyber Torres on IL with left thumb sprain
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees placed two-time All-Star shortstop Gleyber Torres on the injured list Monday after an MRI revealed a left thumb sprain.
Colorado Rockies conclude fan shouted at team mascot, didn't use racial slur
MLB // 3 days ago
Colorado Rockies conclude fan shouted at team mascot, didn't use racial slur
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The Colorado Rockies announced Monday that a fan suspected of shouting a racial slur at Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson was actually yelling at Dinger, the club's dinosaur mascot.
Albert Pujols, Cody Bellinger homers help Dodgers beat Angels
MLB // 3 days ago
Albert Pujols, Cody Bellinger homers help Dodgers beat Angels
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Albert Pujols and Cody Bellinger each smacked two-run homers to help the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Los Angeles Angels in the final matchup of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

White Sox, Yankees to play in MLB's inaugural 'Field of Dreams' game
White Sox, Yankees to play in MLB's inaugural 'Field of Dreams' game
WBA suspends judge Gloria Martinez Rizzo over scorecard, racist tweets
WBA suspends judge Gloria Martinez Rizzo over scorecard, racist tweets
Two H.S. basketball coaches charged with murder in player's heat-related death
Two H.S. basketball coaches charged with murder in player's heat-related death
Baltimore Orioles slugger Chris Davis announces retirement
Baltimore Orioles slugger Chris Davis announces retirement
Broncos coach Vic Fangio calls Drew Lock-Teddy Bridgewater QB battle 'even'
Broncos coach Vic Fangio calls Drew Lock-Teddy Bridgewater QB battle 'even'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/