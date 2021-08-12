White Sox's Jose Abreu hits home run into corn during 'Field of Dreams' Game

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu made history early in Thursday's "Field of Dreams" Game in Dyersville, Iowa, bashing the first MLB home run in the state.

The reigning American League MVP belted a solo homer off Yankees starter Andrew Heaney in the first inning, sending the 0-2 pitch just over the left-field fence and into the cornstalks.

With the blast, Abreu tied Hall of Famer Harold Baines for third in White Sox history with 221 home runs. The first and second players on that list, Frank Thomas (448) and Paul Konerko (432), both attended the historic game in Iowa.

The game was held near the set of the 1989 movie, Field of Dreams, widely considered one of the top baseball films. The Academy Award-nominated flick features actor Kevin Costner portraying Ray Kinsella, who interacts with multiple players from the 1919 White Sox.

Members of that team were banned from baseball for intentionally losing in the World Series.

In honor of the movie and its strong ties to baseball, MLB decided to stage a game close to the film site, which is a popular tourist attraction. The league spent more than $5 million to construct and maintain a temporary 8,000-seat cornfield ballpark adjacent to the movie set.

Later in the third inning, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge notched the second home run of the game to give New York a 3-1 lead. His three-run shot traveled well over the right-field fence and into the corn.

White Sox players Eloy Jimenez and Seby Zavala also homered in the matchup through five innings.