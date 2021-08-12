Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Aug. 12, 2021 / 7:55 AM

White Sox, Yankees to play in MLB's inaugural 'Field of Dreams' game

By
An American flag flies down the right field line in the cornfield ballpark depicted in the movie Field of Dreams on Wednesday near Dyersville, Iowa.&nbsp; Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
An American flag flies down the right field line in the cornfield ballpark depicted in the movie "Field of Dreams" on Wednesday near Dyersville, Iowa.  Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees are set to make history Thursday in MLB's inaugural "Field of Dreams" game.

The teams will play in the league's first game in Iowa. Instead of expansive seating and many restaurants and bars that fans see in current ballparks, however, this game will feature endless mazes of corn stalks.

Advertisement

The iconic matchup is to be held near the set of the 1989 movie, Field of Dreams, widely considered one of the top baseball films.

The Academy Award-nominated movie features actor Kevin Costner portraying Ray Kinsella, who interacts with multiple players from the 1919 White Sox.

RELATED White Sox put All-Star pitcher Carlos Rodon on IL with left arm soreness

Members of that team were banned from baseball for intentionally losing in the World Series.

In honor of the cult classic and its connection to baseball, MLB formed an idea to stage a game close to the film site just outside Dyersville, which is a popular tourist attraction.

Advertisement
RELATED MLB postponing 'Field of Dreams' game until 2021 due to coronavirus

To make that dream come true, MLB spent more than $5 million to construct and maintain a temporary cornfield ballpark adjacent to the movie set -- for which plans began in 2019 -- that will hold nearly 8,000 fans.

The game is set for 6:15 p.m. CDT Thursday, pushed back a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Costner is scheduled to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

How to watch:

RELATED New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox to play at 'Field of Dreams' in 2020

FOX will televise the "Field of Dreams" game nationally, with pre-game coverage that begins at 5 p.m. CDT. Viewers also can stream the game through the MLB.TV app or Bally Sports.

Ticket information and prices:

Tickets for the "Field of Dreams" game first became available to fans through a lottery system. Winners were randomly chosen and sent an email with information to purchase the tickets.

Once the lottery process concluded, tickets started to populate on the secondary market.

As of Wednesday night, tickets remained available on StubHub, with the cheapest seats hovering around $950 to $1,000 each for a spot in the left-field bleachers.

Latest Headlines

Brewers' Corbin Burnes ties MLB record with 10 consecutive strikeouts
MLB // 10 hours ago
Brewers' Corbin Burnes ties MLB record with 10 consecutive strikeouts
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Brewers star pitcher Corbin Burnes tied a MLB record by notching 10 consecutive strikeouts in Wednesday night's game against the Chicago Cubs.
White Sox put All-Star pitcher Carlos Rodon on IL with left arm soreness
MLB // 10 hours ago
White Sox put All-Star pitcher Carlos Rodon on IL with left arm soreness
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The Chicago White Sox placed All-Star pitcher and Cy Young candidate Carlos Rodon on the 10-day injured list due to left arm soreness, the team announced.
Los Angeles Dodgers put star OF Mookie Betts on IL with hip injury
MLB // 13 hours ago
Los Angeles Dodgers put star OF Mookie Betts on IL with hip injury
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts was placed on the 10-day injured list because of a right hip injury, manager Dave Roberts said.
Philadelphia Phillies put slugger Rhys Hoskins on IL with groin injury
MLB // 1 day ago
Philadelphia Phillies put slugger Rhys Hoskins on IL with groin injury
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies placed slugging first baseman Rhys Hoskins on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a groin injury.
LeMahieu, Gardner help Yankees edge Royals in extra innings thriller
MLB // 2 days ago
LeMahieu, Gardner help Yankees edge Royals in extra innings thriller
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees came out on top in an epic extra-innings affair, holding off several Kansas City Royals rallies before D.J. LeMahieu and Brett Gardner came through with clutch 11th-inning hits for a victory.
New York Yankees put star SS Gleyber Torres on IL with left thumb sprain
MLB // 2 days ago
New York Yankees put star SS Gleyber Torres on IL with left thumb sprain
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees placed two-time All-Star shortstop Gleyber Torres on the injured list Monday after an MRI revealed a left thumb sprain.
Colorado Rockies conclude fan shouted at team mascot, didn't use racial slur
MLB // 2 days ago
Colorado Rockies conclude fan shouted at team mascot, didn't use racial slur
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The Colorado Rockies announced Monday that a fan suspected of shouting a racial slur at Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson was actually yelling at Dinger, the club's dinosaur mascot.
Albert Pujols, Cody Bellinger homers help Dodgers beat Angels
MLB // 3 days ago
Albert Pujols, Cody Bellinger homers help Dodgers beat Angels
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Albert Pujols and Cody Bellinger each smacked two-run homers to help the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Los Angeles Angels in the final matchup of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.
Olympics: Japan beats USA, wins first gold medal in baseball
MLB // 4 days ago
Olympics: Japan beats USA, wins first gold medal in baseball
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Japan shut out Team USA 2-0 to claim its first-ever Olympic gold medal in baseball at the 2020 Summer Games on Saturday in Yokohama, Japan.
Oakland Athletics OF Ramon Laureano suspended 80 games for PEDs
MLB // 5 days ago
Oakland Athletics OF Ramon Laureano suspended 80 games for PEDs
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Oakland Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano was suspended 80 games without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Broncos coach Vic Fangio calls Drew Lock-Teddy Bridgewater QB battle 'even'
Broncos coach Vic Fangio calls Drew Lock-Teddy Bridgewater QB battle 'even'
Two H.S. basketball coaches charged with murder in player's heat-related death
Two H.S. basketball coaches charged with murder in player's heat-related death
Lakers' Russell Westbrook says Kobe Bryant 'will be with' him
Lakers' Russell Westbrook says Kobe Bryant 'will be with' him
Philadelphia Phillies put slugger Rhys Hoskins on IL with groin injury
Philadelphia Phillies put slugger Rhys Hoskins on IL with groin injury
Blackhawks great, Hall of Fame goalie Tony Esposito dies at 78
Blackhawks great, Hall of Fame goalie Tony Esposito dies at 78
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/