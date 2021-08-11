Trending
MLB
Aug. 11, 2021 / 7:15 PM

Los Angeles Dodgers put star OF Mookie Betts on IL with hip injury

By
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, shown Aug. 4, will meet with doctors Thursday to evaluate the hip ailment. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, shown Aug. 4, will meet with doctors Thursday to evaluate the hip ailment. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts was placed on the 10-day injured list because of a right hip injury, manager Dave Roberts said.

Roberts told reporters Wednesday that Betts will fly back to Los Angeles from Philadelphia and meet with doctors Thursday to evaluate the hip ailment.

"We're going to have some more experts chime in to try to figure this thing out," Roberts said. "... Nothing has changed. Obviously he's disappointed and frustrated.

"We'll keep digging in on this, and with some rest, hopefully he responds well."

Betts was forced to exit Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels in the sixth inning due to right hip discomfort. He played Saturday, then sat out Sunday's matchup because of the injury.

The 28-year-old Betts also was a late scratch from the lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The hip injury has hampered Betts for most of the second half of the 2021 MLB season, already having spent 10 days on the IL in late July. Roberts said the issue makes it difficult for Betts "to navigate and to move around."

Betts, the 2018 American League MVP, has a .277 batting average with 17 home runs and 44 RBIs over 87 games for the Dodgers this season. In 2020, he signed a 12-year, $365 million contract with Los Angeles through 2032.

In a corresponding roster move, the Dodgers reinstated relief pitcher Edwin Uceta from the injured list.

