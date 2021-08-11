Trending
MLB
Aug. 11, 2021 / 10:28 PM

White Sox put All-Star pitcher Carlos Rodon on IL with left arm soreness

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, shown Aug. 16, 2017, has a 9-5 record and 2.38 ERA over 19 starts this season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The Chicago White Sox placed All-Star pitcher and Cy Young candidate Carlos Rodon on the 10-day injured list due to left arm soreness, the team announced.

Rodon has a 9-5 record and 2.38 ERA over 19 starts this season. The left-hander could remain out longer than the required 10 days.

"We're going to err on the side of caution so it seems to me that's overly optimistic," White Sox manager Tony La Russa told reporters Wednesday. "If it happens, great, if it doesn't, we'll be patient."

Rodon reported the arm soreness Tuesday while the White Sox were in Minnesota for a road series against the Twins. He later traveled back to Chicago, where doctors are examining him to determine if the injury is more serious than fatigue.

"We're hoping it's just a short break and he'll be back sooner rather than later," La Russa said. "There's nothing unusual about our concern."

The 28-year-old Rodon was scheduled to take the mound in Thursday's "Field of Dreams" game against the New York Yankees. Instead, Lance Lynn will get the start in that contest.

Rodon, who was an MLB All-Star for the first time this season, has a 38-38 record and 3.84 ERA over 116 appearances (111 starts) in parts of seven seasons with the White Sox.

In a corresponding roster move, the White Sox recalled right-hander Matt Foster from Triple-A Charlotte. He has compiled a 1.17 ERA in 7 2/3 innings with Charlotte this season.

