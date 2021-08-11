Trending
MLB
Aug. 11, 2021 / 10:46 PM

Brewers' Corbin Burnes ties MLB record with 10 consecutive strikeouts

By
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes, shown Sept. 24, 2020, entered Wednesday night tied for 10th in the majors with 157 strikeouts. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes, shown Sept. 24, 2020, entered Wednesday night tied for 10th in the majors with 157 strikeouts. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Brewers star pitcher Corbin Burnes tied a MLB record by notching 10 consecutive strikeouts in Wednesday night's game against the Chicago Cubs.

Burnes' record-tying strikeout came in the bottom of the fifth inning, when the right-hander made Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel whiff on an 88-mph slider.

Chicago third baseman Matt Duffy ended Burnes' streak on the next pitch with a single to right field on a first-pitch fastball.

Burnes' 10 strikeouts came on swinging third strikes. The 26-year-old pitcher struck out the side in the second, third and fourth innings to establish a new Brewers record at nine straight. He then struck out Schwindel to lead off the fifth.

RELATED White Sox put All-Star pitcher Carlos Rodon on IL with left arm soreness

The Brewers held an 8-0 lead when Burnes matched the all-time mark.

Burnes now shares the record with Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola and Hall of Famer Tom Seaver. Nola accomplished the feat against the New York Mets in June, while Seaver set the record against the San Diego Padres in 1970.

Entering Wednesday night, Burnes was tied for 10th in the majors with 157 strikeouts this season.

RELATED Oakland Athletics OF Ramon Laureano suspended 80 games for PEDs

