LeMahieu, Gardner help Yankees edge Royals in extra innings thriller

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton reacts to a Kansas City Royals pitch in the first inning Monday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees came out on top in an epic extra-innings affair, holding off several Kansas City Royals rallies before D.J. LeMahieu and Brett Gardner came through with clutch 11th-inning hits for a victory.

LeMahieu gave the Yankees a one-run lead with an RBI single in the top of the 11th in the 8-6 win Monday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Gardner smacked a two-run double later in the frame for a three-run edge.

Gardner went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two walks for the Yankees. LeMahieu, first baseman Luke Voit, right-fielder Aaron Judge and infielder Tyler Wade recorded two hits apiece in the win.

Yankees starter Jameson Taillon allowed just four hits and one run in six innings. The Yankees bullpen surrendered six hits and six runs in relief of Taillon.

Neither team scored a run for the first six innings in the odd affair. The Yankees broke the deadlock on a Voit RBI single in the top of the seventh. Royals right-fielder Ryan O'Hearn tied the game with an RBI sacrifice fly in the bottom of the same inning.

The Royals continued to answer the Yankees in each of the next three innings. Judge plated Wade with an RBI single in the top of the eighth. Royals left-fielder Andrew Benintendi slapped a game-tying RBI single to right field in the bottom of the eighth.

Voit smashed a 379-foot solo homer to right in the top of the ninth, but the Royals answered once again. Shortstop Nicky Lopez tied the score at 3-3 with an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth, which forced extra innings.

Andrew Velasquez started the 10th on second for the Yankees. Wade singled to lead off the top of the inning. Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka followed with a sacrifice fly to center field, which scored Velazquez. Gardner plated Wade with a single in the next at-bat for a 5-3 Yankees lead.

The Royals started the bottom of the 10th with Hunter Dozier on second base. He came around to score on a Jarrod Dyson sacrifice fly in the third at-bat of the half-inning. Royals third baseman Hanser Alberto plated Benintendi with an RBI single in the next exchange.

LeMahieu then sparked the victory with an RBI double off Royals relief pitcher Greg Holland to lead off the 11th. Holland retired Voit and Rougned Odor in the next two at-bats, but then issued consecutive walks to Wade and Higashioka to load the bases.

Gardner then smacked a 3-2 Holland fastball toward second base. The ball drilled Lopez as he attempted to make a play and deflected away from the shortstop. Wade and LeMahieu each scored on the play to give the Yankees an 8-5 edge.

The Royals attempted to rally again in the bottom of the 11th, but came up short. Pinch hitter Edward Olivares plated Michael A. Taylor with an RBI single for the Royals' final run.

Lopez and Rivera totaled two hits apiece in the loss. Six different players drove in runs for the Royals. Royals starter Carlos Hernandez allowed five hits and one run in 6 2/3 innings.

The Royals (48-63) host the Yankees (62-50) at 8:10 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium.