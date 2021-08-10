Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Aug. 10, 2021 / 8:22 AM

LeMahieu, Gardner help Yankees edge Royals in extra innings thriller

By
New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton reacts to a Kansas City Royals pitch in the first inning Monday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI
New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton reacts to a Kansas City Royals pitch in the first inning Monday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees came out on top in an epic extra-innings affair, holding off several Kansas City Royals rallies before D.J. LeMahieu and Brett Gardner came through with clutch 11th-inning hits for a victory.

LeMahieu gave the Yankees a one-run lead with an RBI single in the top of the 11th in the 8-6 win Monday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Gardner smacked a two-run double later in the frame for a three-run edge.

Advertisement

Gardner went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two walks for the Yankees. LeMahieu, first baseman Luke Voit, right-fielder Aaron Judge and infielder Tyler Wade recorded two hits apiece in the win.

Yankees starter Jameson Taillon allowed just four hits and one run in six innings. The Yankees bullpen surrendered six hits and six runs in relief of Taillon.

RELATED Former Kansas City home of baseball great Satchel Paige to be restored

Neither team scored a run for the first six innings in the odd affair. The Yankees broke the deadlock on a Voit RBI single in the top of the seventh. Royals right-fielder Ryan O'Hearn tied the game with an RBI sacrifice fly in the bottom of the same inning.

Advertisement

The Royals continued to answer the Yankees in each of the next three innings. Judge plated Wade with an RBI single in the top of the eighth. Royals left-fielder Andrew Benintendi slapped a game-tying RBI single to right field in the bottom of the eighth.

Voit smashed a 379-foot solo homer to right in the top of the ninth, but the Royals answered once again. Shortstop Nicky Lopez tied the score at 3-3 with an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth, which forced extra innings.

RELATED Albert Pujols, Cody Bellinger homers help Dodgers beat Angels

Andrew Velasquez started the 10th on second for the Yankees. Wade singled to lead off the top of the inning. Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka followed with a sacrifice fly to center field, which scored Velazquez. Gardner plated Wade with a single in the next at-bat for a 5-3 Yankees lead.

The Royals started the bottom of the 10th with Hunter Dozier on second base. He came around to score on a Jarrod Dyson sacrifice fly in the third at-bat of the half-inning. Royals third baseman Hanser Alberto plated Benintendi with an RBI single in the next exchange.

LeMahieu then sparked the victory with an RBI double off Royals relief pitcher Greg Holland to lead off the 11th. Holland retired Voit and Rougned Odor in the next two at-bats, but then issued consecutive walks to Wade and Higashioka to load the bases.

Advertisement
RELATED Oakland Athletics OF Ramon Laureano suspended 80 games for PEDs

Gardner then smacked a 3-2 Holland fastball toward second base. The ball drilled Lopez as he attempted to make a play and deflected away from the shortstop. Wade and LeMahieu each scored on the play to give the Yankees an 8-5 edge.

The Royals attempted to rally again in the bottom of the 11th, but came up short. Pinch hitter Edward Olivares plated Michael A. Taylor with an RBI single for the Royals' final run.

Lopez and Rivera totaled two hits apiece in the loss. Six different players drove in runs for the Royals. Royals starter Carlos Hernandez allowed five hits and one run in 6 2/3 innings.

The Royals (48-63) host the Yankees (62-50) at 8:10 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium.

Latest Headlines

New York Yankees put star SS Gleyber Torres on IL with left thumb sprain
MLB // 11 hours ago
New York Yankees put star SS Gleyber Torres on IL with left thumb sprain
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees placed two-time All-Star shortstop Gleyber Torres on the injured list Monday after an MRI revealed a left thumb sprain.
Colorado Rockies conclude fan shouted at team mascot, didn't use racial slur
MLB // 13 hours ago
Colorado Rockies conclude fan shouted at team mascot, didn't use racial slur
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The Colorado Rockies announced Monday that a fan suspected of shouting a racial slur at Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson was actually yelling at Dinger, the club's dinosaur mascot.
Albert Pujols, Cody Bellinger homers help Dodgers beat Angels
MLB // 1 day ago
Albert Pujols, Cody Bellinger homers help Dodgers beat Angels
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Albert Pujols and Cody Bellinger each smacked two-run homers to help the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Los Angeles Angels in the final matchup of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.
Olympics: Japan beats USA, wins first gold medal in baseball
MLB // 3 days ago
Olympics: Japan beats USA, wins first gold medal in baseball
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Japan shut out Team USA 2-0 to claim its first-ever Olympic gold medal in baseball at the 2020 Summer Games on Saturday in Yokohama, Japan.
Oakland Athletics OF Ramon Laureano suspended 80 games for PEDs
MLB // 3 days ago
Oakland Athletics OF Ramon Laureano suspended 80 games for PEDs
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Oakland Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano was suspended 80 games without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.
New York Yankees star catcher Gary Sanchez tests positive for COVID-19
MLB // 4 days ago
New York Yankees star catcher Gary Sanchez tests positive for COVID-19
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- New York Yankees star catcher Gary Sanchez tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, becoming the latest player within the Yankees' clubhouse to record a positive test result this week.
Houston Astros icon J.R. Richard dies at age 71
MLB // 4 days ago
Houston Astros icon J.R. Richard dies at age 71
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Former Houston Astros star pitcher J.R. Richard, a two-time National League strikeout champion whose career was cut short in 1980 due to a stroke, died Thursday at the age of 71.
Olympics: USA beats South Korea, advances to baseball gold medal game
MLB // 5 days ago
Olympics: USA beats South Korea, advances to baseball gold medal game
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Team USA used a five-run sixth inning to propel a 7-2 victory over South Korea on Thursday and advance to the 2020 Summer Games gold medal game in baseball in Yokohama, Japan.
Former All-Star pitcher Cole Hamels signs 1-year deal with Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB // 5 days ago
Former All-Star pitcher Cole Hamels signs 1-year deal with Los Angeles Dodgers
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers signed four-time All-Star pitcher Cole Hamels to a one-year contract, the team announced.
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole tests positive for COVID-19, to miss start
MLB // 1 week ago
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole tests positive for COVID-19, to miss start
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- New York Yankees ace pitcher Gerrit Cole tested positive for COVID-19 and will not make his scheduled start Tuesday, manager Aaron Boone announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NFL: Peyton Manning jabs Tom Brady, Charles Woodson sings to mom in HOF speeches
NFL: Peyton Manning jabs Tom Brady, Charles Woodson sings to mom in HOF speeches
Miami Hurricanes QB D'Eriq King signs NIL deal with NHL's Florida Panthers
Miami Hurricanes QB D'Eriq King signs NIL deal with NHL's Florida Panthers
New York Yankees put star SS Gleyber Torres on IL with left thumb sprain
New York Yankees put star SS Gleyber Torres on IL with left thumb sprain
Albert Pujols, Cody Bellinger homers help Dodgers beat Angels
Albert Pujols, Cody Bellinger homers help Dodgers beat Angels
Novak Djokovic pulls out of U.S. Open tune-up event in Cincinnati
Novak Djokovic pulls out of U.S. Open tune-up event in Cincinnati
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/