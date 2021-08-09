New York Yankees put star SS Gleyber Torres on IL with left thumb sprain

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees placed two-time All-Star shortstop Gleyber Torres on the injured list Monday after an MRI revealed a left thumb sprain.

Speaking before the team's series opener at the Kansas City Royals, Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters that he expects Torres to miss about 10 to 20 days due to the thumb injury.

"I would say we got good news," Boone said. "I think we were concerned that it was going to be more serious. The initial thought is 10 to 20 days, but realistically, we'll have a better idea in the next couple of days. ... I think we were kind of expecting the worst."

Boone mentioned that Torres, who failed to make the trip with the Yankees to Kansas City, would visit a specialist soon.

Torres hurt his thumb after sliding into second base on a steal attempt during the fourth inning of Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Boone said after the contest that Torres' injury worsened as the day continued.

The Yankees are already without third baseman Gio Urshela, who has missed time because of a strained left hamstring. He could be activated Wednesday.

In 99 games this season, Torres has a .253 batting average with six home runs, 42 RBIs and 12 stolen bases.

Also Monday, the Yankees optioned right-hander Luis Gil to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre while recalling right-hander Nick Nelson. To fill Torres' roster spot, the team selected the contract of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre infielder Andrew Velasquez.