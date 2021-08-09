Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Aug. 9, 2021 / 9:51 PM

New York Yankees put star SS Gleyber Torres on IL with left thumb sprain

By
New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres, shown Sept. 30, 2020, is expected to miss 10-20 days due to the injury, according to the team. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres, shown Sept. 30, 2020, is expected to miss 10-20 days due to the injury, according to the team. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees placed two-time All-Star shortstop Gleyber Torres on the injured list Monday after an MRI revealed a left thumb sprain.

Speaking before the team's series opener at the Kansas City Royals, Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters that he expects Torres to miss about 10 to 20 days due to the thumb injury.

Advertisement

"I would say we got good news," Boone said. "I think we were concerned that it was going to be more serious. The initial thought is 10 to 20 days, but realistically, we'll have a better idea in the next couple of days. ... I think we were kind of expecting the worst."

Boone mentioned that Torres, who failed to make the trip with the Yankees to Kansas City, would visit a specialist soon.

Torres hurt his thumb after sliding into second base on a steal attempt during the fourth inning of Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Boone said after the contest that Torres' injury worsened as the day continued.

The Yankees are already without third baseman Gio Urshela, who has missed time because of a strained left hamstring. He could be activated Wednesday.

Advertisement

In 99 games this season, Torres has a .253 batting average with six home runs, 42 RBIs and 12 stolen bases.

Also Monday, the Yankees optioned right-hander Luis Gil to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre while recalling right-hander Nick Nelson. To fill Torres' roster spot, the team selected the contract of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre infielder Andrew Velasquez.

Read More

Colorado Rockies conclude fan shouted at team mascot, didn't use racial slur Former Kansas City home of baseball great Satchel Paige to be restored Oakland Athletics OF Ramon Laureano suspended 80 games for PEDs

Latest Headlines

Colorado Rockies conclude fan shouted at team mascot, didn't use racial slur
MLB // 2 hours ago
Colorado Rockies conclude fan shouted at team mascot, didn't use racial slur
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The Colorado Rockies announced Monday that a fan suspected of shouting a racial slur at Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson was actually yelling at Dinger, the club's dinosaur mascot.
Albert Pujols, Cody Bellinger homers help Dodgers beat Angels
MLB // 15 hours ago
Albert Pujols, Cody Bellinger homers help Dodgers beat Angels
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Albert Pujols and Cody Bellinger each smacked two-run homers to help the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Los Angeles Angels in the final matchup of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.
Olympics: Japan beats USA, wins first gold medal in baseball
MLB // 2 days ago
Olympics: Japan beats USA, wins first gold medal in baseball
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Japan shut out Team USA 2-0 to claim its first-ever Olympic gold medal in baseball at the 2020 Summer Games on Saturday in Yokohama, Japan.
Oakland Athletics OF Ramon Laureano suspended 80 games for PEDs
MLB // 3 days ago
Oakland Athletics OF Ramon Laureano suspended 80 games for PEDs
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Oakland Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano was suspended 80 games without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.
New York Yankees star catcher Gary Sanchez tests positive for COVID-19
MLB // 4 days ago
New York Yankees star catcher Gary Sanchez tests positive for COVID-19
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- New York Yankees star catcher Gary Sanchez tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, becoming the latest player within the Yankees' clubhouse to record a positive test result this week.
Houston Astros icon J.R. Richard dies at age 71
MLB // 4 days ago
Houston Astros icon J.R. Richard dies at age 71
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Former Houston Astros star pitcher J.R. Richard, a two-time National League strikeout champion whose career was cut short in 1980 due to a stroke, died Thursday at the age of 71.
Olympics: USA beats South Korea, advances to baseball gold medal game
MLB // 4 days ago
Olympics: USA beats South Korea, advances to baseball gold medal game
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Team USA used a five-run sixth inning to propel a 7-2 victory over South Korea on Thursday and advance to the 2020 Summer Games gold medal game in baseball in Yokohama, Japan.
Former All-Star pitcher Cole Hamels signs 1-year deal with Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB // 5 days ago
Former All-Star pitcher Cole Hamels signs 1-year deal with Los Angeles Dodgers
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers signed four-time All-Star pitcher Cole Hamels to a one-year contract, the team announced.
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole tests positive for COVID-19, to miss start
MLB // 6 days ago
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole tests positive for COVID-19, to miss start
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- New York Yankees ace pitcher Gerrit Cole tested positive for COVID-19 and will not make his scheduled start Tuesday, manager Aaron Boone announced.
Japan beats Team USA, advances to Olympic baseball semifinals
MLB // 1 week ago
Japan beats Team USA, advances to Olympic baseball semifinals
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Japan edged Team USA in extra innings in a baseball quarterfinal at the 2020 Summer Games on Monday in Yokohama, Japan. The Americans must win their next game to stay in medal contention in the double-elimination format.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NFL: Peyton Manning jabs Tom Brady, Charles Woodson sings to mom in HOF speeches
NFL: Peyton Manning jabs Tom Brady, Charles Woodson sings to mom in HOF speeches
Albert Pujols, Cody Bellinger homers help Dodgers beat Angels
Albert Pujols, Cody Bellinger homers help Dodgers beat Angels
Tokyo says farewell to Olympics at Closing Ceremony
Tokyo says farewell to Olympics at Closing Ceremony
FSU Hall of Fame football coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91
FSU Hall of Fame football coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91
Miami Hurricanes QB D'Eriq King signs NIL deal with NHL's Florida Panthers
Miami Hurricanes QB D'Eriq King signs NIL deal with NHL's Florida Panthers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/