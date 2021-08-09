Colorado Rockies conclude fan shouted at team mascot, didn't use racial slur

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The Colorado Rockies announced Monday that a fan suspected of shouting a racial slur at Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson was actually yelling at Dinger, the club's dinosaur mascot.

The organization said in a statement Sunday that it was "disgusted" at what was initially believed to be a racial epithet directed at Brinson, who is Black, during the ninth inning of the Rockies' 13-8 win over the Marlins.

After an investigation, however, the team determined that "there was never any racial slur that occurred."

The Rockies didn't identify the fan who was involved in the incident.

"After a thorough investigation that included calls, emails and video clips from concerned fans, media and broadcast partners, the Colorado Rockies have concluded that the fan was indeed yelling for Rockies mascot Dinger in hopes of getting his attention for a photo, and there was never any racial slur that occurred," the club said in a news release.

"The Rockies remain dedicated to providing an inclusive environment for all fans, players and guests at Coors Field, and any fan using derogatory language of any kind will be ejected from Coors Field."

Both teams' broadcasts picked up the fan's shouts during Sunday's game, though the Bally Sports Florida telecast was clearer. No one on the field, including Brinson, reacted to the yelling.