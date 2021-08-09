Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Aug. 9, 2021 / 8:40 PM

Colorado Rockies conclude fan shouted at team mascot, didn't use racial slur

By
The Colorado Rockies said the fan was trying to attract the attention of the club's mascot, Dinger (L). Colorado said Sunday it was disgusted at what was initially believed to be a racial slur directed at a Miami Marlins player. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI
The Colorado Rockies said the fan was trying to attract the attention of the club's mascot, Dinger (L). Colorado said Sunday it was "disgusted" at what was initially believed to be a racial slur directed at a Miami Marlins player. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The Colorado Rockies announced Monday that a fan suspected of shouting a racial slur at Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson was actually yelling at Dinger, the club's dinosaur mascot.

The organization said in a statement Sunday that it was "disgusted" at what was initially believed to be a racial epithet directed at Brinson, who is Black, during the ninth inning of the Rockies' 13-8 win over the Marlins.

Advertisement

After an investigation, however, the team determined that "there was never any racial slur that occurred."

The Rockies didn't identify the fan who was involved in the incident.

"After a thorough investigation that included calls, emails and video clips from concerned fans, media and broadcast partners, the Colorado Rockies have concluded that the fan was indeed yelling for Rockies mascot Dinger in hopes of getting his attention for a photo, and there was never any racial slur that occurred," the club said in a news release.

"The Rockies remain dedicated to providing an inclusive environment for all fans, players and guests at Coors Field, and any fan using derogatory language of any kind will be ejected from Coors Field."

Advertisement

Both teams' broadcasts picked up the fan's shouts during Sunday's game, though the Bally Sports Florida telecast was clearer. No one on the field, including Brinson, reacted to the yelling.

Read More

Former Kansas City home of baseball great Satchel Paige to be restored Albert Pujols, Cody Bellinger homers help Dodgers beat Angels Oakland Athletics OF Ramon Laureano suspended 80 games for PEDs

Latest Headlines

Albert Pujols, Cody Bellinger homers help Dodgers beat Angels
MLB // 13 hours ago
Albert Pujols, Cody Bellinger homers help Dodgers beat Angels
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Albert Pujols and Cody Bellinger each smacked two-run homers to help the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Los Angeles Angels in the final matchup of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.
Olympics: Japan beats USA, wins first gold medal in baseball
MLB // 2 days ago
Olympics: Japan beats USA, wins first gold medal in baseball
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Japan shut out Team USA 2-0 to claim its first-ever Olympic gold medal in baseball at the 2020 Summer Games on Saturday in Yokohama, Japan.
Oakland Athletics OF Ramon Laureano suspended 80 games for PEDs
MLB // 2 days ago
Oakland Athletics OF Ramon Laureano suspended 80 games for PEDs
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Oakland Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano was suspended 80 games without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.
New York Yankees star catcher Gary Sanchez tests positive for COVID-19
MLB // 3 days ago
New York Yankees star catcher Gary Sanchez tests positive for COVID-19
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- New York Yankees star catcher Gary Sanchez tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, becoming the latest player within the Yankees' clubhouse to record a positive test result this week.
Houston Astros icon J.R. Richard dies at age 71
MLB // 3 days ago
Houston Astros icon J.R. Richard dies at age 71
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Former Houston Astros star pitcher J.R. Richard, a two-time National League strikeout champion whose career was cut short in 1980 due to a stroke, died Thursday at the age of 71.
Olympics: USA beats South Korea, advances to baseball gold medal game
MLB // 4 days ago
Olympics: USA beats South Korea, advances to baseball gold medal game
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Team USA used a five-run sixth inning to propel a 7-2 victory over South Korea on Thursday and advance to the 2020 Summer Games gold medal game in baseball in Yokohama, Japan.
Former All-Star pitcher Cole Hamels signs 1-year deal with Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB // 5 days ago
Former All-Star pitcher Cole Hamels signs 1-year deal with Los Angeles Dodgers
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers signed four-time All-Star pitcher Cole Hamels to a one-year contract, the team announced.
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole tests positive for COVID-19, to miss start
MLB // 6 days ago
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole tests positive for COVID-19, to miss start
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- New York Yankees ace pitcher Gerrit Cole tested positive for COVID-19 and will not make his scheduled start Tuesday, manager Aaron Boone announced.
Japan beats Team USA, advances to Olympic baseball semifinals
MLB // 1 week ago
Japan beats Team USA, advances to Olympic baseball semifinals
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Japan edged Team USA in extra innings in a baseball quarterfinal at the 2020 Summer Games on Monday in Yokohama, Japan. The Americans must win their next game to stay in medal contention in the double-elimination format.
Team USA baseball beats South Korea, earns top seed for Olympic knockout round
MLB // 1 week ago
Team USA baseball beats South Korea, earns top seed for Olympic knockout round
July 31 (UPI) -- Nick Martinez allowed just four hits and one run over five innings to lead Team USA to a 4-2 win over South Korea in its final group stage game at the 2020 Summer Games baseball tournament Saturday in Yokohama, Japan.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NFL: Peyton Manning jabs Tom Brady, Charles Woodson sings to mom in HOF speeches
NFL: Peyton Manning jabs Tom Brady, Charles Woodson sings to mom in HOF speeches
Albert Pujols, Cody Bellinger homers help Dodgers beat Angels
Albert Pujols, Cody Bellinger homers help Dodgers beat Angels
Tokyo says farewell to Olympics at Closing Ceremony
Tokyo says farewell to Olympics at Closing Ceremony
FSU Hall of Fame football coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91
FSU Hall of Fame football coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91
U.S. Olympians Allyson Felix, Nelly Korda among 5 gold-medal winners on Day 15
U.S. Olympians Allyson Felix, Nelly Korda among 5 gold-medal winners on Day 15
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/