Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Aug. 9, 2021 / 7:41 AM

Albert Pujols, Cody Bellinger homers help Dodgers beat Angels

By
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Albert Pujols celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run homer off Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers in the second inning Sunday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Albert Pujols celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run homer off Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers in the second inning Sunday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Albert Pujols and Cody Bellinger each smacked two-run homers to help the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Los Angeles Angels in the final matchup of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler allowed four hits and one run over six innings in the 8-2 victory Sunday in Los Angeles. Buehler pushed his record to 12-2 and now owns an MLB-best winning percentage of .857 in 2021.

Advertisement

"I think we are right where we want to be," Pujols told reporters. "We know we haven't been playing the best baseball that we know how to play.

"I know we have a great group of guys and a great team."

RELATED Former All-Star pitcher Cole Hamels signs 1-year deal with Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers infielder Max Muncy drove in the first run of the game with an RBI single to center field in the bottom of the first. Third baseman Justin Turner reached two at-bats later on a fielder's choice, which allowed Muncy to score.

Dodgers left fielder A.J. Pollock plated another run with an RBI single to left field in the bottom of the second. Pujols then stepped in to face Angels starter Reid Detmers.

Advertisement

The left-handed pitcher fell behind in the count and issued a 3-0 fastball to the veteran slugger. Pujols pounced on the pitch and sent it to left field for a 418-foot homer.

RELATED San Francisco Giants acquire All-Star 3B Kris Bryant from Chicago Cubs

Infielder Phil Gosselin brought in the Angels' first run with an RBI double in the top of the third. Pollock answered with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth.

Dodgers center fielder Chris Taylor singled to lead off the bottom of the seventh. Catcher Will Smith popped out in the next at-bat, which brought Bellinger to the plate. The Dodgers outfielder fouled off the first offering from Angels relief pitcher Mike Mayers.

Bellinger then ripped an 0-1 Mayers fastball to right field for a 393-foot, two-run blast. Bellinger's homer traveled 104.2-mph off his bat and carried just 60 feet above the field as it carried over the wall, according to Statcast.

RELATED Red Sox trade for Nationals OF Kyle Schwarber

Angels left fielder Joe Adell plated the game's final run with an RBI double in the top of the eighth.

Pollock went 3 for 5 with a run scored in the win. Taylor also recorded two hits for the Dodgers. Gosselin went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored in the loss.

Advertisement

Detmers allowed seven hits and five runs in five innings to drop to 0-2 this season.

Pujols, 41, owns a .310 average with nine homers and 32 RBIs since he joined the Dodgers as a free agent in May. He signed with the Dodgers days after he was released by the Angels.

The Dodgers (67-45) face the Philadelphia Phillies at 7:05 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The Angels (56-56) battle the Toronto Blue Jays at 6:07 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.

Latest Headlines

Olympics: Japan beats USA, wins first gold medal in baseball
MLB // 1 day ago
Olympics: Japan beats USA, wins first gold medal in baseball
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Japan shut out Team USA 2-0 to claim its first-ever Olympic gold medal in baseball at the 2020 Summer Games on Saturday in Yokohama, Japan.
Oakland Athletics OF Ramon Laureano suspended 80 games for PEDs
MLB // 2 days ago
Oakland Athletics OF Ramon Laureano suspended 80 games for PEDs
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Oakland Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano was suspended 80 games without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.
New York Yankees star catcher Gary Sanchez tests positive for COVID-19
MLB // 3 days ago
New York Yankees star catcher Gary Sanchez tests positive for COVID-19
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- New York Yankees star catcher Gary Sanchez tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, becoming the latest player within the Yankees' clubhouse to record a positive test result this week.
Houston Astros icon J.R. Richard dies at age 71
MLB // 3 days ago
Houston Astros icon J.R. Richard dies at age 71
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Former Houston Astros star pitcher J.R. Richard, a two-time National League strikeout champion whose career was cut short in 1980 due to a stroke, died Thursday at the age of 71.
Olympics: USA beats South Korea, advances to baseball gold medal game
MLB // 3 days ago
Olympics: USA beats South Korea, advances to baseball gold medal game
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Team USA used a five-run sixth inning to propel a 7-2 victory over South Korea on Thursday and advance to the 2020 Summer Games gold medal game in baseball in Yokohama, Japan.
Former All-Star pitcher Cole Hamels signs 1-year deal with Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB // 4 days ago
Former All-Star pitcher Cole Hamels signs 1-year deal with Los Angeles Dodgers
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers signed four-time All-Star pitcher Cole Hamels to a one-year contract, the team announced.
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole tests positive for COVID-19, to miss start
MLB // 6 days ago
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole tests positive for COVID-19, to miss start
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- New York Yankees ace pitcher Gerrit Cole tested positive for COVID-19 and will not make his scheduled start Tuesday, manager Aaron Boone announced.
Japan beats Team USA, advances to Olympic baseball semifinals
MLB // 6 days ago
Japan beats Team USA, advances to Olympic baseball semifinals
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Japan edged Team USA in extra innings in a baseball quarterfinal at the 2020 Summer Games on Monday in Yokohama, Japan. The Americans must win their next game to stay in medal contention in the double-elimination format.
Team USA baseball beats South Korea, earns top seed for Olympic knockout round
MLB // 1 week ago
Team USA baseball beats South Korea, earns top seed for Olympic knockout round
July 31 (UPI) -- Nick Martinez allowed just four hits and one run over five innings to lead Team USA to a 4-2 win over South Korea in its final group stage game at the 2020 Summer Games baseball tournament Saturday in Yokohama, Japan.
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom has setback, likely out until September
MLB // 1 week ago
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom has setback, likely out until September
July 30 (UPI) -- New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is expected to be sidelined until September due to additional inflammation in his right forearm.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tokyo says farewell to Olympics at Closing Ceremony
Tokyo says farewell to Olympics at Closing Ceremony
FSU Hall of Fame football coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91
FSU Hall of Fame football coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91
U.S. Olympians Allyson Felix, Nelly Korda among 5 gold-medal winners on Day 15
U.S. Olympians Allyson Felix, Nelly Korda among 5 gold-medal winners on Day 15
Medal count: Tokyo Olympics 2020
Medal count: Tokyo Olympics 2020
U.S. men's basketball team topples France for Olympic gold
U.S. men's basketball team topples France for Olympic gold
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/