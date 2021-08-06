Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Aug. 6, 2021 / 10:38 PM

Oakland Athletics OF Ramon Laureano suspended 80 games for PEDs

By
Oakland Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano, shown June 25, 2019, has a .246 batting average with 14 home runs and 39 RBIs over 88 games this season. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Oakland Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano, shown June 25, 2019, has a .246 batting average with 14 home runs and 39 RBIs over 88 games this season. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Oakland Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano was suspended 80 games without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug, MLB announced Friday.

The league said Laureano, who is in his fourth season with the A's, tested positive for nandrolone, which is an anabolic steroid. The suspension is effective immediately.

Advertisement

In a statement released through the MLB Players Association, Laureano denied knowingly taking the prohibited substance. He said he "was shocked" when he found out about the positive test result.

"I take great care of my body and have an extremely regimented diet," Laureano said. "Based on the minuscule amount that was briefly in my body, I've learned that it is likely that it was contamination of something I ingested.

"I have been educated about PEDs through the RBI program and Baseball Factory while growing up. I know I don't need any of that to perform on the baseball field. All my athletic success has come from my hard work, focus and dedication to the game."

The suspension was handed down a few hours before the A's began a weekend home series against the Texas Rangers.

Advertisement

"The A's were disappointed to learn of this suspension. We fully support MLB's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program and we will welcome Ramon back after the discipline has been served," the team said in a news release.

The 27-year-old Laureano has a .246 batting average with 14 home runs and 39 RBIs over 88 games this season.

Read More

Houston Astros icon J.R. Richard dies at age 71 Former All-Star pitcher Cole Hamels signs 1-year deal with Los Angeles Dodgers Yankees ace Gerrit Cole tests positive for COVID-19, to miss start

Latest Headlines

New York Yankees star catcher Gary Sanchez tests positive for COVID-19
MLB // 1 day ago
New York Yankees star catcher Gary Sanchez tests positive for COVID-19
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- New York Yankees star catcher Gary Sanchez tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, becoming the latest player within the Yankees' clubhouse to record a positive test result this week.
Houston Astros icon J.R. Richard dies at age 71
MLB // 1 day ago
Houston Astros icon J.R. Richard dies at age 71
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Former Houston Astros star pitcher J.R. Richard, a two-time National League strikeout champion whose career was cut short in 1980 due to a stroke, died Thursday at the age of 71.
Olympics: USA beats South Korea, advances to baseball gold medal game
MLB // 1 day ago
Olympics: USA beats South Korea, advances to baseball gold medal game
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Team USA used a five-run sixth inning to propel a 7-2 victory over South Korea on Thursday and advance to the 2020 Summer Games gold medal game in baseball in Yokohama, Japan.
Former All-Star pitcher Cole Hamels signs 1-year deal with Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB // 2 days ago
Former All-Star pitcher Cole Hamels signs 1-year deal with Los Angeles Dodgers
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers signed four-time All-Star pitcher Cole Hamels to a one-year contract, the team announced.
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole tests positive for COVID-19, to miss start
MLB // 3 days ago
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole tests positive for COVID-19, to miss start
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- New York Yankees ace pitcher Gerrit Cole tested positive for COVID-19 and will not make his scheduled start Tuesday, manager Aaron Boone announced.
Japan beats Team USA, advances to Olympic baseball semifinals
MLB // 4 days ago
Japan beats Team USA, advances to Olympic baseball semifinals
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Japan edged Team USA in extra innings in a baseball quarterfinal at the 2020 Summer Games on Monday in Yokohama, Japan. The Americans must win their next game to stay in medal contention in the double-elimination format.
Team USA baseball beats South Korea, earns top seed for Olympic knockout round
MLB // 6 days ago
Team USA baseball beats South Korea, earns top seed for Olympic knockout round
July 31 (UPI) -- Nick Martinez allowed just four hits and one run over five innings to lead Team USA to a 4-2 win over South Korea in its final group stage game at the 2020 Summer Games baseball tournament Saturday in Yokohama, Japan.
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom has setback, likely out until September
MLB // 1 week ago
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom has setback, likely out until September
July 30 (UPI) -- New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is expected to be sidelined until September due to additional inflammation in his right forearm.
Chicago White Sox bolster bullpen, acquire Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel
MLB // 1 week ago
Chicago White Sox bolster bullpen, acquire Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel
July 30 (UPI) -- The Chicago White Sox added to their bullpen by acquiring star closer Craig Kimbrel from the crosstown Cubs on Friday.
San Francisco Giants acquire All-Star 3B Kris Bryant from Chicago Cubs
MLB // 1 week ago
San Francisco Giants acquire All-Star 3B Kris Bryant from Chicago Cubs
July 30 (UPI) -- The Chicago Cubs traded four-time All-Star third baseman Kris Bryant to the San Francisco Giants on Friday, it was announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Steelers beat Cowboys in first preseason game; Rookies Harris, Parsons debut
Steelers beat Cowboys in first preseason game; Rookies Harris, Parsons debut
USA's Nelly Korda hangs onto late lead in Olympic golf tournament
USA's Nelly Korda hangs onto late lead in Olympic golf tournament
U.S. boxer Keyshawn Davis beats Armenian Hovhannes Bachkov to make final
U.S. boxer Keyshawn Davis beats Armenian Hovhannes Bachkov to make final
USA's Allyson Felix wins bronze, ties Carl Lewis' Olympic record
USA's Allyson Felix wins bronze, ties Carl Lewis' Olympic record
Masai Ujiri, architect of Raptors' 2019 championship team, re-signs with Toronto
Masai Ujiri, architect of Raptors' 2019 championship team, re-signs with Toronto
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/