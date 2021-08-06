Oakland Athletics OF Ramon Laureano suspended 80 games for PEDs

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Oakland Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano was suspended 80 games without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug, MLB announced Friday.

The league said Laureano, who is in his fourth season with the A's, tested positive for nandrolone, which is an anabolic steroid. The suspension is effective immediately.

In a statement released through the MLB Players Association, Laureano denied knowingly taking the prohibited substance. He said he "was shocked" when he found out about the positive test result.

"I take great care of my body and have an extremely regimented diet," Laureano said. "Based on the minuscule amount that was briefly in my body, I've learned that it is likely that it was contamination of something I ingested.

"I have been educated about PEDs through the RBI program and Baseball Factory while growing up. I know I don't need any of that to perform on the baseball field. All my athletic success has come from my hard work, focus and dedication to the game."

The suspension was handed down a few hours before the A's began a weekend home series against the Texas Rangers.





"The A's were disappointed to learn of this suspension. We fully support MLB's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program and we will welcome Ramon back after the discipline has been served," the team said in a news release.

The 27-year-old Laureano has a .246 batting average with 14 home runs and 39 RBIs over 88 games this season.