New York Yankees star catcher Gary Sanchez tests positive for COVID-19

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- New York Yankees star catcher Gary Sanchez tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, becoming the latest player within the Yankees' clubhouse to record a positive test result this week.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters that Sanchez's positive result came from a rapid test, and the team is awaiting the results of a PCR test. Sanchez was put on the COVID-19 injured list.

Sanchez joined starting pitchers Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery in testing positive for the coronavirus this week. Cole tested positive after Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles and was scratched from his scheduled start the next day, while Montgomery tested positive Tuesday.

"I guess I'm a little concerned about everything," Boone said. "We continue to get hit by some things. We just got to deal with it the best we can and try and get the best care for our guys. ... [We're] just trying to be responsible, safe.

"You know, I think all of us, the country, everyone's learning as this thing continues to evolve."





Sanchez has a .216 batting average with 17 home runs and 39 RBIs over 84 games for the Yankees this season. He didn't start Wednesday against the Orioles, but he entered the Yankees' 10-3 win over Baltimore as a pinch hitter.

The Yankees recalled Rob Brantly from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding roster move.