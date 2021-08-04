Former All-Star pitcher Cole Hamels signs 1-year deal with Los Angeles Dodgers

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers signed four-time All-Star pitcher Cole Hamels to a one-year contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Hamels, who tried out for teams during a workout in front of scouts last month in Texas, passed his physical with the Dodgers earlier Wednesday, clearing the way for his signing. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers designated Yefry Ramirez for assignment.

The Dodgers didn't reveal financial details of the short-term agreement, but league sources told ESPN and MLB Media that the deal will guarantee Hamels a prorated $1 million for the remainder of the 2021 season. According to the outlets, the veteran left-hander will get an additional $200,000 for every start he makes.

Hamels was limited to just one start with the Atlanta Braves last season due to shoulder and triceps injuries. He has spent a large portion of this year regaining his health.





The 37-year-old Hamels joins a Dodgers rotation that includes Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer, Trevor Bauer and David Price. Bauer, who faces sexual assault allegations, has been away from the club, while Kershaw has remained out because of forearm inflammation.

Hamels has a 163-122 career record and 3.43 ERA over 2,698 regular-season innings. He was the World Series MVP for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2008.

In his last full season in 2019, Hamels notched a 3.81 ERA with 143 strikeouts for the Chicago Cubs.