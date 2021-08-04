Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Aug. 4, 2021 / 8:16 PM

Former All-Star pitcher Cole Hamels signs 1-year deal with Los Angeles Dodgers

By
Former Atlanta Braves pitcher Cole Hamels, shown Sept. 6, 2020, was limited to just one start for the club last season due to shoulder and triceps injuries. File Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI
Former Atlanta Braves pitcher Cole Hamels, shown Sept. 6, 2020, was limited to just one start for the club last season due to shoulder and triceps injuries. File Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers signed four-time All-Star pitcher Cole Hamels to a one-year contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Hamels, who tried out for teams during a workout in front of scouts last month in Texas, passed his physical with the Dodgers earlier Wednesday, clearing the way for his signing. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers designated Yefry Ramirez for assignment.

Advertisement

The Dodgers didn't reveal financial details of the short-term agreement, but league sources told ESPN and MLB Media that the deal will guarantee Hamels a prorated $1 million for the remainder of the 2021 season. According to the outlets, the veteran left-hander will get an additional $200,000 for every start he makes.

RELATED Yankees ace Gerrit Cole tests positive for COVID-19, to miss start

Hamels was limited to just one start with the Atlanta Braves last season due to shoulder and triceps injuries. He has spent a large portion of this year regaining his health.

Advertisement

The 37-year-old Hamels joins a Dodgers rotation that includes Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer, Trevor Bauer and David Price. Bauer, who faces sexual assault allegations, has been away from the club, while Kershaw has remained out because of forearm inflammation.

Hamels has a 163-122 career record and 3.43 ERA over 2,698 regular-season innings. He was the World Series MVP for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2008.

RELATED Chicago White Sox bolster bullpen, acquire Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel

In his last full season in 2019, Hamels notched a 3.81 ERA with 143 strikeouts for the Chicago Cubs.

RELATED San Francisco Giants acquire All-Star 3B Kris Bryant from Chicago Cubs

Latest Headlines

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole tests positive for COVID-19, to miss start
MLB // 1 day ago
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole tests positive for COVID-19, to miss start
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- New York Yankees ace pitcher Gerrit Cole tested positive for COVID-19 and will not make his scheduled start Tuesday, manager Aaron Boone announced.
Japan beats Team USA, advances to Olympic baseball semifinals
MLB // 2 days ago
Japan beats Team USA, advances to Olympic baseball semifinals
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Japan edged Team USA in extra innings in a baseball quarterfinal at the 2020 Summer Games on Monday in Yokohama, Japan. The Americans must win their next game to stay in medal contention in the double-elimination format.
Team USA baseball beats South Korea, earns top seed for Olympic knockout round
MLB // 4 days ago
Team USA baseball beats South Korea, earns top seed for Olympic knockout round
July 31 (UPI) -- Nick Martinez allowed just four hits and one run over five innings to lead Team USA to a 4-2 win over South Korea in its final group stage game at the 2020 Summer Games baseball tournament Saturday in Yokohama, Japan.
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom has setback, likely out until September
MLB // 5 days ago
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom has setback, likely out until September
July 30 (UPI) -- New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is expected to be sidelined until September due to additional inflammation in his right forearm.
Chicago White Sox bolster bullpen, acquire Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel
MLB // 5 days ago
Chicago White Sox bolster bullpen, acquire Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel
July 30 (UPI) -- The Chicago White Sox added to their bullpen by acquiring star closer Craig Kimbrel from the crosstown Cubs on Friday.
San Francisco Giants acquire All-Star 3B Kris Bryant from Chicago Cubs
MLB // 5 days ago
San Francisco Giants acquire All-Star 3B Kris Bryant from Chicago Cubs
July 30 (UPI) -- The Chicago Cubs traded four-time All-Star third baseman Kris Bryant to the San Francisco Giants on Friday, it was announced.
Chicago Cubs trade star SS Javier Baez, RHP Trevor Williams to New York Mets
MLB // 5 days ago
Chicago Cubs trade star SS Javier Baez, RHP Trevor Williams to New York Mets
July 30 (UPI) -- The New York Mets acquired two-time All-Star shortstop Javier Baez and right-hander Trevor Williams from the Chicago Cubs on Friday for outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong.
Tyler Austin homer helps Team USA beat Israel in Olympic baseball
MLB // 5 days ago
Tyler Austin homer helps Team USA beat Israel in Olympic baseball
July 30 (UPI) -- The USA baseball team started its run at the 2020 Summer Games with a narrow win over Israel in the group stage Friday in Yokohama, Japan. Tyler Austin's two-run homer paced the Americans in the 8-1 win.
Red Sox trade for Nationals OF Kyle Schwarber
MLB // 5 days ago
Red Sox trade for Nationals OF Kyle Schwarber
July 30 (UPI) -- The Washington Nationals agreed to trade outfielder Kyle Schwarber to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for Minor League pitcher Aldo Ramirez, the teams announced.
Dodgers finalizing deal to acquire Nationals stars Max Scherzer, Trea Turner
MLB // 5 days ago
Dodgers finalizing deal to acquire Nationals stars Max Scherzer, Trea Turner
July 29 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to acquire star right-handed pitcher Max Scherzer and All-Star shortstop Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals for a package of top-rated prospects.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tokyo Olympics records its first COVID-19 cluster
Tokyo Olympics records its first COVID-19 cluster
Simone Biles says giving up dream 'wasn't easy,' open to 2024 Olympics
Simone Biles says giving up dream 'wasn't easy,' open to 2024 Olympics
USA's Mu, Mensah-Stock, Biles lead historic 9-medal day in Tokyo
USA's Mu, Mensah-Stock, Biles lead historic 9-medal day in Tokyo
U.S. women's volleyball through to semis with win over Dominican Republic
U.S. women's volleyball through to semis with win over Dominican Republic
Chicago Bulls to acquire San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan in sign-and-trade
Chicago Bulls to acquire San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan in sign-and-trade
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/