Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Aug. 3, 2021 / 7:26 AM

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole tests positive for COVID-19, to miss start

By
New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole will miss Tuesday's start against the Baltimore Orioles due to a positive test for COVID-19. File Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI
New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole will miss Tuesday's start against the Baltimore Orioles due to a positive test for COVID-19. File Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- New York Yankees ace pitcher Gerrit Cole tested positive for COVID-19 and will not make his scheduled start Tuesday, manager Aaron Boone announced.

"Gerrit will not be pitching [Tuesday]," Boone told reporters after the Yankees lost to the Baltimore Orioles on Monday in New York. "He actually tested positive for COVID-19, so he will not be pitching."

Advertisement

Boone said Cole is the only Yankees player who tested positive Monday. Left-handed pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. is expected to start in place of Cole against the Orioles on Monday at Yankee Stadium.

Cole is 10-6 with a 3.11 ERA in 21 starts this season. He leads MLB with 176 strikeouts. His two complete games are tied with Sean Manaea of the Oakland Athletics for the most in the American League.

The four-time All-Star allowed six hits and eight runs in 5 1/3 innings in his last start against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Cortes is 0-0 with a 1.93 ERA in 11 appearances this season. The four-year veteran will make his fourth start of 2021.

Advertisement

The Yankees (56-49) host the Orioles (38-67) at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Yankee Stadium. Left-handed pitcher Alexander Wells is expected to start for the Orioles.

Read More

Chicago White Sox bolster bullpen, acquire Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel San Francisco Giants acquire All-Star 3B Kris Bryant from Chicago Cubs Chicago Cubs trade star SS Javier Baez, RHP Trevor Williams to New York Mets

Latest Headlines

Japan beats Team USA, advances to Olympic baseball semifinals
MLB // 22 hours ago
Japan beats Team USA, advances to Olympic baseball semifinals
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Japan edged Team USA in extra innings in a baseball quarterfinal at the 2020 Summer Games on Monday in Yokohama, Japan. The Americans must win their next game to stay in medal contention in the double-elimination format.
Team USA baseball beats South Korea, earns top seed for Olympic knockout round
MLB // 2 days ago
Team USA baseball beats South Korea, earns top seed for Olympic knockout round
July 31 (UPI) -- Nick Martinez allowed just four hits and one run over five innings to lead Team USA to a 4-2 win over South Korea in its final group stage game at the 2020 Summer Games baseball tournament Saturday in Yokohama, Japan.
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom has setback, likely out until September
MLB // 3 days ago
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom has setback, likely out until September
July 30 (UPI) -- New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is expected to be sidelined until September due to additional inflammation in his right forearm.
Chicago White Sox bolster bullpen, acquire Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel
MLB // 3 days ago
Chicago White Sox bolster bullpen, acquire Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel
July 30 (UPI) -- The Chicago White Sox added to their bullpen by acquiring star closer Craig Kimbrel from the crosstown Cubs on Friday.
San Francisco Giants acquire All-Star 3B Kris Bryant from Chicago Cubs
MLB // 3 days ago
San Francisco Giants acquire All-Star 3B Kris Bryant from Chicago Cubs
July 30 (UPI) -- The Chicago Cubs traded four-time All-Star third baseman Kris Bryant to the San Francisco Giants on Friday, it was announced.
Chicago Cubs trade star SS Javier Baez, RHP Trevor Williams to New York Mets
MLB // 3 days ago
Chicago Cubs trade star SS Javier Baez, RHP Trevor Williams to New York Mets
July 30 (UPI) -- The New York Mets acquired two-time All-Star shortstop Javier Baez and right-hander Trevor Williams from the Chicago Cubs on Friday for outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong.
Tyler Austin homer helps Team USA beat Israel in Olympic baseball
MLB // 3 days ago
Tyler Austin homer helps Team USA beat Israel in Olympic baseball
July 30 (UPI) -- The USA baseball team started its run at the 2020 Summer Games with a narrow win over Israel in the group stage Friday in Yokohama, Japan. Tyler Austin's two-run homer paced the Americans in the 8-1 win.
Red Sox trade for Nationals OF Kyle Schwarber
MLB // 4 days ago
Red Sox trade for Nationals OF Kyle Schwarber
July 30 (UPI) -- The Washington Nationals agreed to trade outfielder Kyle Schwarber to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for Minor League pitcher Aldo Ramirez, the teams announced.
Dodgers finalizing deal to acquire Nationals stars Max Scherzer, Trea Turner
MLB // 4 days ago
Dodgers finalizing deal to acquire Nationals stars Max Scherzer, Trea Turner
July 29 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to acquire star right-handed pitcher Max Scherzer and All-Star shortstop Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals for a package of top-rated prospects.
Indians manager Terry Francona steps down for rest of season due to health issues
MLB // 4 days ago
Indians manager Terry Francona steps down for rest of season due to health issues
July 29 (UPI) -- Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona has decided to step down for the remainder of the 2021 season because of lingering health problems.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Gymnast Jade Carey wins gold for Team USA in floor exercise
Gymnast Jade Carey wins gold for Team USA in floor exercise
Soccer: U.S. beats Mexico 1-0, wins CONCACAF Gold Cup
Soccer: U.S. beats Mexico 1-0, wins CONCACAF Gold Cup
American Simone Biles will return for balance beam final at Tokyo Olympics
American Simone Biles will return for balance beam final at Tokyo Olympics
Olympics: USA track and field's Harrison, Allman part of 5-medal Day 10
Olympics: USA track and field's Harrison, Allman part of 5-medal Day 10
Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz to undergo foot surgery, out 5-12 weeks
Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz to undergo foot surgery, out 5-12 weeks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/